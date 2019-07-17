The Bristol Pirates lost another game and also bid adieu to their best relief pitcher.
The Johnson City Cardinals posted a 7-6 win over Bristol on Wednesday night, sending the Pirates to their fifth straight loss and eighth setback in the last nine games.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, Bristol relief pitcher Bear Bellomy was promoted to the West Virginia Black Bears of the short-season advanced New York-Penn League. Bear joined the Black Bears after not allowing an earned run in seven appearances covering 11 innings for the BriBucs.
It didn’t get much better for Bristol once the game began after a 30-minute rain delay as the Pirates (12-16) coughed up leads of 3-0 and 6-5. The BriBucs stranded 11 baserunners as they pounded out 11 hits and drew nine walks against five Johnson City hurlers.
Johnson City (15-12) took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning as Jhon Torres connected for a RBI double off Bristol relief pitcher Samson Abernathy. Chandler Redmond homered for the Cardinals, while former Concord (West Virginia) University standout Will Guay pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
Bristol got two hits in the top of the ninth inning, but couldn’t push across the tying run.
Fernando Villegas had three hits for the Pirates, while Matt Morrow drove in two runs.
The BriBucs play at Johnson City again today at 6:30 p.m.
Princeton 7, Kingsport 6
Danny & The Juniors had a massive hit song in the fall of 1957 with "At the Hop."
Yunior & The Rays produced a memorable hit on a summer night in 2019 with a bop.
Yunior Martinez hit a walk-off solo home run off Andrew German with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Princeton Rays an Appalachian League win over the Kingsport Mets.
Martinez finished with two homers and now has four on the season.
Pulaski 5, Danville 1
It’s been said that Aiken, South Carolina, is beautiful at night.
Former University of South Carolina Aiken pitcher Mitch Spence probably thinks the scenery during summer evenings at ballparks in the Appalachian League is picturesque as well.
That’s because he happens to be a standout on the league’s best team.
Spence teamed with Randy Vasquez and Elvis Peguero on a five-hitter as the Pulaski Yankees powered their way to a victory over the Danville Braves.
The Yankees have now won seven straight and their 18-9 record is tops in the Appy League.
Elizabethton 13, Greeneville 1
There was a 1990 Saturday Night Live sketch depicting Washington Post political columnist George Will as the host of a baseball trivia show known as the "George F. Will Sports Machine."
In it, Will (portrayed by Dana Carvey) opines to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Tommy Lasorda (played by Jon Lovitz): "Well, the manager’s role is one of both hector and helper, naysayer and nexus. Around his circumference lies the full measure of the game."
It might have been just another line concocted by SNL’s stable of comedy writers, but it also perfectly sums up Elizabethton Twins manager Ray Smith.
He has been a constant in the Appy League for more than a quarter of a century and has more than 1,300 victories as the pilot of the rookie-league affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
Smith’s current squad is 17-8 after Wednesday’s win over the Greeneville Reds in which Ruben Santana, Seth Gray and Willie Joe Garry Jr. each had three hits and three RBIs.
Smith’s moves are so sound that he put in outfielder Max Smith to pitch the ninth inning in the blowout and Smith retired all three batters he faced.
Ray Smith: Hector. Helper. Naysayer. Nexus. Winner.
Burlington 9, Bluefield 4
David Hollie comes from Augusta, Ga., but baseball is his game.
The 37th round draft choice in 2018 hit a three-run home run to highlight a seven-run fourth inning in Burlington’s win over the Blue Jays.
Vinnie Pasquantino, an 11th round pick in June from Old Dominion, added two hits, including a home run for the Royals. Hollie also doubled and finished with four RBIs.
Burlington (14-14) finished with four doubles and two home runs among its 13 hits.
Ryan Sloniger, a 38th round pick last month out of Penn State, paced the Blue Jays (14-14) with three hits, including a triple. Second year Bluefield product D.J. Daniels homered in the loss.
University of Virginia product Noah Murdoch picked up his first professional win on the mound. Lazaro Estrada was tagged with the loss.