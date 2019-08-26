Brett Baty received a $3.9 million signing bonus from the New York Mets in June after being selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
He was on the money Monday night as the Kingsport Mets cashed in with a 15-6 Appalachian League victory over the Johnson City Cardinals.
Baty went 4-for-5 and scored three times from the leadoff spot as Kingsport (34-32) moved into first place in the Appy League’s West Division.
Elizabethton 1, Greeneville 0
Cody Laweryson struck out 15 and gave up three hits over six innings as the Twins clipped the Reds.
Janigson Villalobos doubled in Anthony Prato with the game’s lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Princeton 6, Pulaski 2
Luis Leon collected two hits, including a two-run home run, to lead the Rays over the Yankees.
Burlington 3, Bluefield 2
Jake Means had a two-run home run among his two hits to lead the Royals over the Blue Jays.