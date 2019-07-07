The rock group Emerson, Lake and Palmer had a hit in 1970 with “Lucky Man.”
Kingsport’s Jaylen Palmer had a hit in the 10th inning which had nothing to do with luck as he smashed a two-run home run to lift the Mets to a 5-3 Appalachian League win over the Greeneville Reds.
Reyson Santos pitched the bottom of the 10th and set the Reds down 1-2-3 for his third save of the season.
Cole Kleszcz smacked a huge three-run home run in the eighth inning for the Mets to tie the game at 3-3.
Burlington 3, Danville 1
In 1954, Johnny Cash had a huge hit with “Hey Porter.”
The fans at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville, Virginia, may have been hollering “Hey Porter” to distract Logan Porter, but it didn’t work.
Porter went 2-for-3, including a double, for Burlington scoring a run and driving in another. Porter is currently hitting .304.
One of the lyrics in Cash’s song was “When we hit Dixie will you tell that engineer to ring his bell?”
Just so happens that Porter signed with the Kansas City Royals out of Dixie State in St. George, Utah.
Elizabethton 7, Johnson City 3
The Twins’ Matt Wallner is 6-foot-5, 225-pounds and it’s probably a good guess that he likes pancakes.
Not because of his size but because he’s from Forest Lake, Minnesota, which happens to be the home of Patrick J. Towle who, in 1887, introduced Log Cabin Syrup to the world.
As for Wallner, he had a sweet swing Sunday as he pancaked a pitch from Francisco Justo for a two-run home run in Elizabethton’s three-run first inning.
Why did Towle call his syrup Log Cabin? Towle was a fan of Abraham Lincoln and, of course, Lincoln grew up in a log cabin.
Bluefield 7, Princeton 1
Radford University’s Spencer Horwitz could be mistaken for a howitzer as he raised his batting average to a robust .369 after going 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBIs in the Jays win over the Rays.
Roither Hernanez allowed three hits over five innings to collect the win for Bluefield.