Baskin-Robbins is a national ice cream shop that’s known for its wide variety of flavors.
Walker Robbins is a pitcher for the Johnson City Cardinals who is known for the variety of things he can do on a baseball field.
The Mississippi native pitched two scoreless innings of relief to help Johnson City claim a crucial 8-7 Appalachian League win on Friday night over the Elizabethton Twins.
Robbins began his pro career as a hitter and batted .170 in three seasons, but made the switch to the mound this year and has a 3.45 ERA.
Pulaski 15, Greeneville 8
Antonio Cabello, Gustavo Campero and UCLA product Jake Pries drove in three runs apiece for the Yankees, who fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first, and then scored 12 runs over the next two innings, including nine in the second.
First round pick Anthony Volpe scored three runs and Cabello added three hits for the Yankees, who out-hit the Reds 12-9.
Al Bumpass paced Greeneville (18-30) with two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Garrett Wolforth added two hits in the loss. The Reds committed four errors.
Elvia Peguero picked up the win in relief for the Yankees (34-15). Juan Manuel Abril surrendered five earned runs on three walks and three hits in an inning to take the loss.
Princeton 8, Bluefield 3
Diego Infante doubled and drove in four runs and TCU product Jake Guenther had two hits and drove in two runs for the Rays.
Princeton evened the Mercer Cup series with Bluefield at four games apiece. There are three games remaining between the clubs this season, including Fireworks Night tonight at Bowen Field in Bluefield.
Princeton (22-27) committed four errors and were out-hit 13-11, but scored five runs in the fifth and four in the ninth. First round pick Nick Schnell had two hits and scored three runs and Angelo Armenta added a solo home run for the Rays.
Bluefield (25-24) was paced with three hits each by Leonardo Jimenez and University of Tennessee product Justin Ammons. Davis Schneider and Andrew Guerra had a double and single apiece in the loss.
Angel Felipe picked up the win in relief. Virginia Commonwealth product Sam Ryan suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs, six earned, in four innings of work.
Burlington 6, Danville 0
Angel Zerpa worked five inning, striking out nine, while allowing one hit and walking one batter, lifting the Royals past the Braves.
The SEC duo of Zack Phillips (Mississippi) and Elliott Anderson (Auburn) surrendered one hit each in two innings of work apiece, as the Royals held the Braves (19-31) to just three hits in the game.
Logan Porter drove in two runs for Burlington (29-21), while also joining Maikel Garcia, Jake Means and Mikey Filia with two hits each.
Brandon Parker had two of Danville’s three hits. Lisandro Santos took the loss, surrendering eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, along with five walks and five runs, although only two of those were earned.