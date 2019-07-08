Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has the Museum of Osteology which is touted as “America’s only skeleton museum.”
Well, make no bones about it, Cam Warren, who is from Oklahoma City, knocked the hide off the ball in Greeneville’s 6-0 Appalachian League win over the Kingsport Mets on Monday as he went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and is currently hitting .414.
Warren reported late to the Reds of the Appy League as he was delayed due to playing in the College World Series for Texas Tech.
Warren hit 18 home runs this season at Texas Tech with a .355 batting average.
Princeton 8, Bluefield 3
In the fictional Marvel Universe, Vargas is a super villain who comes into conflict with the X-Men while searching for the diaries of Destiny.
In the non-fictional world of baseball, Jhosner Vargas is searching for his own destiny while playing the villain to those not wearing a Princeton uniform.
Vargas did his part to destroy the Jays as he went 3-for-4, including a double, with three RBIs.
Johnson City 4, Elizabethton 3
It takes a lot of skills to play baseball and the Cardinals’ Kyle Skeels exhibited some of those skills in the win over the Twins.
Skeels, who was drafted in the 32nd round by St. Louis out of Coastal Carolina, is hitting only .200 for the season but broke from his slump last night. Skeels went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and doubled in the bottom of the ninth and scored the winning run on Liam Sabino’s single.
Danville 6, Burlington 4
“See the ball, hit the ball” is a philosophy used by talented sluggers from Pete Rose to Rick Ankiel.
The 698 fans at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville who braved a 1-hour, 48-minute rain delay on Monday got to see Bryce Ball of the hometown Braves hit the ball hard.
Ball hit two home runs to bring his season total to seven and lead the Brave past the rival Burlington Royals.