The Greeneville Reds scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to take a 4-3 win over the Burlington Royals on Monday in the Appalachian League at Pioneer Park.
With the game tied 2-2 going to the 11th, Burlington’s Maikel Garcia was placed on second base under the new ruling this season and scored as the Royals took a 3-2 lead.
Then, in the bottom of the 11th, the Reds’ had a free runner on second in Mike Spooner. Spooner scored to tie the game on Garrett Wolforth’s single and Wolforth scored the winning run on Carlos Reina’s double.
Elizabethton 4, Pulaski 2
The Twins’ Parker Phillips is living up to his name.
Phillips, who was a 27th round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins out of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, has now parked home runs in three straight games, including a three-run home run against the Yankees in Elizabethton’s win.
Princeton 4, Johnson City 2
Brett Wisely played for the Savannah Bananas in the Coastal Plains Summer League last season and hit one home run.
Wisely peeled off his fifth home run of the Appalachian League season in the Rays win over the Cardinals, drilling a two-run shot in the third inning which proved to be the winning margin for Princeton.
Danville 11, Kingsport 7
One of the Carter Family’s big hits was “Will You Miss Me When I’m Gone.”
No doubt the Mets’ pitching staff wouldn’t have missed the Braves’ Willie Carter had he decided to leave.
Carter ripped Kingsport pitching for three hits, including a solo home run and a triple, while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
It was tough for the Mets to keep on the sunny side as five Kingsport pitchers allowed a total of 15 hits.