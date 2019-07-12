Cal-State Northridge product Albee Weiss hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three nights to lead Elizabethton to a 16-6 rout of the Burlington Royals on Friday night at Joe O’Brien Field.
Weiss, who also homered twice on Wednesday, finished with four hits, drove in six runs and scored twice. Weiss leads the league with eight home runs on the season.
Elizabethton hit five home runs in the game, including two from Janigson Villalobos, who finished with three hits, three runs and drove in four. Seth Gray, a fourth round pick in June out of Wright State, had three hits, including a grand slam, scored three runs and drove in four more. Max Smith added two hits for the Twins (13-10), who finished with 20 hits in the game.
Delvin Capellan took the loss for Burlington, surrendering 10 runs and 10 hits, including three home runs, in the opening two innings. Logan Porter paced the Royals (10-13) at the plate with a two-run home run.
Osiris German picked up the win in relief for the Twins.
Kingsport 9, Princeton 8
Cristopher Pujols drove in two runs with a seventh inning triple and the Mets survived a furious comeback attempt to escape from the Rays.
Kingsport (11-12) scored six runs in the fifth and three in the seventh, while the Rays scored six runs over the final three innings before Josh Hejka entered in the top of the ninth and worked out of trouble for the Mets.
Scott Ota had three hits and Francisco Alvarez added two hits and scored two runs for Kingsport. Andres Regnault drove in two runs and Jaylen Palmer scored twice.
Princeton (10-13), which out-hit the Mets 11-10, was led by Luis Leon, who had three hits, including two doubles, scored three runs and drove in two more. Gionti Turner also had three hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Jhosner Vargas drove in two runs in the loss.
Starter Cesar Loaiza picked up the win and Hejka added the save. Taj Bradley, a fifth round pick in 2018, dropped to 0-3 for Princeton.
Pulaski 9, Bluefield 3
Boringuen Mendez and Saul Torres drove in two runs each in an eight-run seventh inning to lift the Yankees and entertain the 3,056 spectators that filled Calfee Park.
Bluefield led 3-1 going into the seventh before the Yankees teed off on Bluefield pitching, including losing reliever Luis Alvarez.
Chad Bell and Ryder Green had two hits apiece for Pulaski (13-9), which sits in first place in the East Division. Madison Santos had a double and drove in two runs.
P.K. Morris homered for Bluefield (12-11), while Eric Rivera and Miguel Hiraldo each had triples in the loss.
Jackson Bertsch picked up the win in relief for Pulaski.
Greeneville 10, Danville 0
Juan Manuel Abril and Tyler Garbee combined to scatter eight hits and the Reds pounded the Braves at the plate.
Texas Tech product Cameron Warren paced Greeneville (10-13) with three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs. Leadoff batter Ivan Johnson, a fourth round selection in June, had two hits and scored three runs. Danny Lantigua and Justin Gomez also had two hits each.
Abril surrendered just six hits in five innings on the mound. Garbee worked the final four frames to qualify for a save.
Brandon Parker and Connor Blair had two hits each for the Braves (10-13). Mitch Stallings fell to 3-1 on the season for Danville.