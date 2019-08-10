The Appalachian League has become the cradle of Pacific pitchers.
Former University of Pacific standout Ryan Shreve tossed 2 2/3 solid innings of relief to earn his first professional victory as the Elizabethton Twins outlasted the Johnson City Cardinals for a 13-7 triumph on Saturday night.
Shreve struck out five and allowed two runs in the slugfest and is now 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA. He was a 16th-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins back in June after being a second-team All-West Coast Conference selection in 2019.
His teammate and roommate at Pacific was Samson Abernathy, who is 1-2 with three saves and a 3.50 ERA for the Bristol Pirates in the Appy League.
Max Smith added three RBIs for the Twins (26-24), who pulled within one game of first-place Johnson City (27-23) in the Appy League’s West Division.
Greeneville 5, Pulaski 3
Ivan the Great was the Grand Prince of Moscow in the early-1500s.
Ivan the Terrible was the Tsar of Russia from 1547 to 1584.
Ivan the Demolisher of Baseballs was in the lineup for the Greeneville Reds on Aug. 10, 2019.
Ivan Johnson hit two homers and drove in four runs for the Reds in their 10-inning win over the Pulaski Yankees.
Burlington 7, Danville 3
“The buck stops here,” was a frequent saying popularized by United States President Harry S. Truman.
“The Buck stopped the Braves,” is a less famous phrase that could have summed up Saturday’s win by the Burlington Royals.
Donavin Buck stymied the Danville Braves for two superb innings to notch his first professional win as Burlington completed a three-game sweep of the Appalachian League series.
Princeton 11, Bluefield 10
G-Men is the nickname of the boys sports teams at Graham High School in Bluefield.
On Saturday night on a baseball field in Bluefield, it was a G-Man leading the way for the Princeton Rays.
Gionti Turner had three RBIs as Princeton outslugged the Bluefield Blue Jays for an Appalachian League win.