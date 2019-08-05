Matt Eardensohn and Saul De La Cruz had a rough go of it on Monday night for the Bristol Pirates.
The relief pitchers were pounded for five runs and nine hits over the final four innings as the BriBucs suffered an 8-5 Appalachian League loss to the homestanding Danville Braves.
Bristol (20-24) led 4-3 after six innings. However, Danville (19-27) scored four times in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the lead for good and also tacked on a run in the eighth.
Eardensohn (1-2, 5.73 ERA) was saddled with the loss.
Samuel Inoa had three hits and stole two bases for Bristol, while Jean Eusebio cranked a two-run homer in the second inning and finished with three RBIs.
Jake Wright and Jesus Valdez added two hits apiece for the Pirates. Bristol got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but couldn’t cash in.
Danville pounded out 13 hits, with Beau Philip, Willie Carter, Bryce Ball and Cody Birdsong supplying two hits apiece.
Tanner Gordon (Indiana University) pitched two scoreless innings to notch his first professional win for Danville, while Justin Yeager (Southern Illinois University) recorded his first pro save.
Bristol plays at Danville again today at 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski 1, Princeton 0
Elvis Presley is the King of Rock and Roll.
Elvis Peguero pitches for the current Kings of the Appalachian League.
Peguero teamed with Randy Vasquez and Mitch Spence on a seven-hit shutout as the Pulaski Yankees ran their win streak to eight games with a win over the Princeton Rays.
Pulaski has a league-best record of 31-14.
Elvis Presley teamed with Scotty Moore and Bill Black in his early Sun Studio recordings.
Elvis Peguero teamed with two other pitches to strike out 12 on Monday.
Kingsport 7, Elizabethton 5
The Mets’ Scott Ota hails from Burlingame, California, a community known as the City of Trees because of the 18,000 public trees within the city.
Ota displayed some lumber himself as he belted a pair of home runs in Kingsport’s win over the Twins.
Ota connected for a three-run shot in the fourth inning and a two-run blast in the eighth.
Ota, a 10th-round draft pick of the New York Mets finished the night going 3-for-4, including a double, with three runs scored and five runs batted in.
Greeneville 4, Bluefield 3
Garrett Wolforth of the Greeneville Reds attended Nova Southeastern University in Florida.
On Monday night, he was a supernova.
Wolforth crushed a third-inning home run that threatened to leave the galaxy as he was the star in a victory over the Bluefield Blue Jays.
Burlington 13, Johnson City 0
Classes begin today at Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona.
Kids will be wearing their new clothes and telling their fans about what they did over the summer.
Principal Roberta “Bobbie” Lockhart will make sure things are running smoothly.
Head football coach Josh Sekoch will be leading the football team through practice as they prepare for that Aug. 30 opener against Westwood.
Students will eagerly file into Robert Horbaczewski’s English class, Jennifer Dore’s math class and some will learn social studies from Christopher Dodrill.
The baseball fans at the school might also be beaming with pride at the performance 2013 Valley Vista graduate Logan Porter had on Monday for the Burlington Royals.
Porter went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs as the Royals rolled past the Johnson City Cardinals. Porter has a batting average of .333 and Dore will not have to tell her students that’s a good number.