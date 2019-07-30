The Rays were sunk from the start. Lott’s of runs will do that.
Michael YaSenka, a 17th round pick out of Eastern Illinois, combined with Wilberto Rivera to scatter five hits in the Cardinals’ 10-0 rout of the Rays on Tuesday night in front of just 342 at Hunnicutt Field.
Chandler Redmond, Aaron Antonini, Zach Jackson and Todd Lott all hit home runs for Johnson City (22-17), which blew the game open with six runs over the final two innings.
Lott drove in four runs, while Jackson and Redmond had two RBIs apiece. Kevin Vargas and Malcolm Nunez had three hits each for the Cardinals, who finished with 13 hits.
Brett Wiseley had three of five hits for Princeton (18-21). Taj Bradley took the loss for the Rays.
Pulaski 3, Danville 2
Madison Santos hit a two-run fifth inning home run to lead the Yankees past the Braves.
Jose Martinez had a solo shot for Pulaski (25-14), whose bullpen worked five innings of scoreless baseball after the fourth inning, led by winning pitcher Sean Boyle and Mitch Spencer out of the bullpen.
Beau Philip homered for Danville, which out-the Yankees 5-4, with Mitch Calandra leading the Braves (16-24) with a double and two singles.
Tanner Gordon, a sixth round pick in June out of Indiana, was dealt the loss.
Bluefield 5, Kingsport 1
Eric Rivera drove in two of three second inning runs with a single and scored in the seventh on a single from Spencer Horwitz to lead the Blue Jays past the Mets.
Jol Concepcion worked four innings, allowing six hits, striking out four and allowing no runs for Bluefield. Luis Alvarez picked up the win in relief.
Kingsport (17-22) out-hit Bluefield 9-5, led with two hits each by Cristopher Pujols, Sebastian Espino and Jhoander Saez. Cesar Loaiza was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs on no hits and four walks in 1 2/3rds innings of work.
Rivera finished with two hits and two RBIs for Bluefield (20-19).
Burlington 9, Elizabethton 8
Maikel Garcia singled home Kevon Jackson in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the surging Royals past the Twins.
Burlington answered a four-run eighth inning rally by Elizabethton with a run of their own in the bottom of that frame. The Twins tied it at 8-8 on a single by Anthony Prato to force extra innings.
California-Irvine Anteaters’ product Mikey Filia had three of the 14 hits by Burlington (23-18), including a two-run double and finished with the three RBIs. Logan Porter had two doubles and drove in three runs for the surging Royals. Michael Massey, a fourth round pick in June from Illinois, had two hits and drove in two more. Garcia finished with three hits.
Elizabethton (21-19) trailed 7-3 going into the eighth when Charles Mack doubled home a run and Auburn product Will Holland clubbed a three-run home run to tie the score. Matt Wallner hit a two-run home run in the third for the Twins (21-19).
Jonah Dipoto, the son of Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto picked up the win in relief. Frandy Torres was saddled with the loss.