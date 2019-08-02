Gustavo Campero singled home Roberto Chirinos in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Pulaski Yankees past the Danville Braves in front of 3,154 spectators on Thursday night at a packed Calfee Park.
Chirinos had three hits, including a triple, and scored two runs for Pulaski (27-14). Campero also had three hits.
Cody Birdsong had two of Danville’s five hits. The Braves committed four errors.
Four Pulaski pitchers scatted five hits, with reliever Hayden Wesneski picking up the win.
Justin Yaeger took the loss for the Braves (16-26).
Johnson City 9, Princeton 5
Mateo Gil, the son of former major leaguer, Benji Hill, hit a two-run single to highlight a four-run first inning and the Cardinals cruised past the Rays.
Coastal Carolina product Kyle Skeels had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs for Johnson City (23-18). Todd Lott, Liam Sabino and Zach Jackson had two hits each.
Gionti Turner had two hits and drove in two runs for Princeton (19-22). Jelfry Marte, Diego Infante and Texas Christian product Jake Guenther added two hits apiece in the loss.
Julio Puello picked up the win for Johnson City, which 7-1 through three innings. Princeton starter Aldor Rodriguez surrendered seven hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss.
Kingsport 11, Bluefield 10
It says on Robert Palmer’s Wikipedia page that he was known for combining the elements of soul, jazz, rock, pop, reggae and blues into his stellar music career.
Somebody might one day write that Jaylen Palmer combined speed, power, poise and resiliency as part of his stellar baseball career.
Jaylen Palmer certainly showed those traits on Thursday as he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in helping the Kingsport Mets edge the Bluefield Blue Jays in 11 innings.
Palmer fell a double short of the cycle and his RBI triple in the top of the 11th was key.