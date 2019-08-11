Vinnie Pasquantino was a communications major at Old Dominion University before he decided to sign with the Kansas City Royals after being selected in the 11th round of the June Major League draft thus forgoing his senior season.
But Pasquantino is still communicating.
Take Burlington’s 8-1 win over the Greeneville Reds in the Appalachian League on Sunday.
Pasquantino communicated to the Greeneville pitching staff that he had their number going 5-for-5 which included a pair of doubles and two triples while scoring twice and driving in two runs.
Pasquantino is from Moseley, Virginia, and attended James River High School in Midlothian, Virginia.
Princeton 7, Johnson City 3
Pine Bluff, Arkansas has had more than its share of outstanding jazz musicians such as Charles Brown, Junior Collins, CeDell Davis, Clark Terry and Big Bill Broonzy.
Gionti Turner is also from Pine Bluff but he’s in no mood to sing the blues.
As a matter of fact he may be humming “Top of the World”.
Turner is hitting .295 for the Rays after collecting two hits against the Cardinals while driving in three runs and scoring another.
Pulaski 7, Elizabethton 4
Roberto Chirinos was looking more like Roberto Clemente as the Yankee second baseman went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in the win over the Twins.