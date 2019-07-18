The Bristol Pirates had to endure a 62-minute rain delay in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday night, but it was probably worth the wait.
Jesus Valdez had two hits and Eli Wilson scored three runs as the BriBucs snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 Appalachian League road win over the Johnson City Cardinals.
Each team managed just five hits, but Bristol (13-16) benefited from six Johnson City errors. Shortstop Mateo Gil had three gaffes for the Cardinals (15-13) and also went 0-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts.
Bristol pitchers Santiago Florez, Alex Roth, Yordi Rosario and Oliver Garcia combined for 10 strikeouts. Roth (1-0, 1.29 ERA) got the first win of his professional career with two scoreless innings of work in relief of Florez. A 6-foot-5 right-hander, Roth was a 21st-round draft choice last month out of NCAA Division II Western Oregon University.
Garcia allowed a two-out RBI double to Jhon Torres in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ended the game with a strikeout of Malcom Nunez to seal the victory and secure his second save.
Bristol plays at Johnson City again today at 6:30 p.m.
Princeton 8, Kingsport 2
"Spahn and Sain and Pray for Rain" was a rhyme thought up by Boston Post sports editor Gerald V. Hern in 1948 to praise Braves pitchers Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain.
Opposing pitchers facing the Princeton Rays could have came up with this little dity: "Turner and Leon, let’s hope rain comes and they pull the tarp on."
That would be Princeton’s powerful duo of Gionti Turner and Luis Leon, who led the Rays to Thursday’s triumph over the Kingsport Mets.
Turner went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to raise his batting average to .348, while Leon was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in raising his batting average to .374.
Pulaski 8, Danville 4
Ryder Green rode two pitches out of the ballpark and the Pulaski Yankees are now riding an eight-game winning streak.
Green hit two solo homers as powerful Pulaski improved to 19-9 with a decimation of the Danville Braves.
Nelson B. Alvarez, Madison Santos and Saul Torres also went deep for the Yankees.
Burlington 4, Bluefield 1
Actor Theodore "Chills" Wills was born on July 18, 1902.
On July 18, 2019, the Bluefield Blue Jays probably hoped Michael Massey would chill.
Instead, Massey swung a hot bat with two hits in sparking the Burlington Royals to a win.
Greeneville 6, Elizabethton 2
Graham Ashcraft threw five innings of no-hit baseball to lead the Reds past the Twins.
A sixth round pick out of Alabama-Birmingham in June, Ashcraft was able to keep the Twins hitless until he was replaced in the sixth.
Tyler Callihan, a third round selection out of a Florida high school in June, led the Reds with three hits, including two doubles and drove in two runs in a six-run fifth innings. Ransor Amador added two RBIs and Danny Lantigua added a pair of hits for Greeneville (12-17).
Elizabethton, which finished with four hits to nine for the Reds, scored two runs in the seventh, one on an RBI single by Charles Mack, a sixth round selection last year for the Minnesota Twins.
Ashcraft improved to 2-2 on the season. Andriu Marin took the loss for the West Division leading Twins (17-12).