The Coastal Carolina University connection hooked the Bristol Pirates up with a win on Friday night.
Former Chanticleers Jake Wright and Matt Eardensohn played key roles as the BriBucs posted 7-4 Appalachian League road win over the Johnson City Cardinals.
Wright drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning for the Pirates (14-16), who beat Johnson City (15-14) for the second straight night. Wright finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Meanwhile, Eardensohn tossed three strong innings of relief to notch the win in his first appearance of the season for the BriBucs.
Bristol needed a big effort from its bullpen after Pirates starting pitcher Tahnaj Thomas was ejected in the fourth inning by home plate umpire Lane Culipher after plunking JC slugger Chandler Redmond. Redmond had homered off Thomas in the first inning.
C.J. Dandeneau and Eardensohn combined for eight strikeouts and yielded just four hits in six innings of sterling relief.
Chase Murray, Matt Morrow, Francisco Acuna and Eli Wilson each had two hits for the Pirates, who pushed across four runs in the top of the ninth.
Bristol returns home today to face the Kingsport Mets at 6:30 p.m.
Greeneville 4, Elizabethton 2
The Elizabethton Twins have the Appalachian League’s ultimate winner in manager Ray Smith.
The Greeneville Reds had a guy on the mound Friday who is used to earning victories all the time too.
Patrick Raby struck out five in pitching three scoreless innings of relief and notched the first win of his professional career for Greeneville in a triumph over Smith’s Twins.
Raby won a TSSAA state championship at Farragut High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He was a member of the 2019 College World Series title team at Vanderbilt University.
He is now 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his first three games in the Cincinnati Reds organization.
Danville 4, Pulaski 0
The Pulaski Yankees are managed by Luis Dorante, but you could also refer to him as Doctor Doom.
He had prescribed mediocrity to rest of the Appalachian League’s East Division as he’s skippered his team to the best record in the rookie league and his squad entered Friday’s game on an eight-game winning streak.
Doctor Doom/Dorante was foiled on Friday evening by the Fantastic Four.
Nope, not Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch or Thing, but Danville’s pitching quartet of Tyler Owens, Filyer Sanchez, Tanner Gordon and Alex Camacho, who teamed to pitch a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Princeton 7, Kingsport 1
Part of a statement on Wisconsin’s Oshkosh West High School website reads, “Our mission is to create a culture for learning that engages the OWHS community so that all students graduate college, career and community ready.”
Jake Guenther must’ve taken those words to heart as he’s shown that he is career ready and has performed for the Princeton Rays in a way that would make West principal Erin Kohl, assistant principal Rebecca Montour, assistant principal Aaron Herm, dean of students Andrea Fisher and athletics/activities director Brad Jodarski proud.
Guenther went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Friday in a victory over the Kingsport Mets and raised his batting average to .318.
Burlington 13, Bluefield 12
Jesus Atencio drilled a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the Royals past the Blue Jays in a North Carolina slugfest.
Radford University product Spencer Horwitz, who had three hits and four RBIs, had put the Blue Jays on top with a single in the top of the 11th. Atencio answered with a double, scoring Jake Means, who started the frame on second base, and Kevon Jackson, who came on as a pinch-runner after David Hollie was plunked by a pitch.
Burlington (14-16), which four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to erase what had been an 8-4 deficit, was paced by Maikel Garcia, who had four hits and scored two runs from the leadoff spot . Raymond Lopez had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Hollie scored three runs for the Royals.
A.J. Franklin, a 17th round draft choice in June from national champion Vanderbilt, blew the save in the ninth, but still picked up his first professional victory.
Andres Guerra drove in three runs for Bluefield (14-16), which out-hit the Royals 15-12. David Schneider had two of Bluefield’s seven doubles. Angel Camacho, an eighth round selection in June out of Jacksonville, had two hits and drove in two runs.
Aldo Ovando took the loss in relief.