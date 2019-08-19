The Bristol Pirates are looking to finish strong and it helps they have a strongman pitching the final inning.
Samson Abernathy polished things off with a scoreless ninth inning to notch his fifth save as the BriBucs survived for a 6-5 Appalachian League road win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Monday night.
Bristol (29-29) remains in second place in the Appy League’s West Division with nine games remaining. The Pirates trail Johnson City (30-29), while leading Kingsport (29-30) and Elizabethton (27-31) as the top two teams in the division claim playoff berths.
The BriBucs built a 6-0 lead after seven innings on Monday, but Bluefield (28-30) scored five times in the bottom of the eighth inning off winning pitcher Yoelvis Reyes (4-1, 5.19 ERA) to make things interesting.
Abernathy preserved the lead, however, in the ninth and the former University of the Pacific standout lowered his ERA to 2.86.
Chase Murray had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while Jake Snider, Aaron Shackelford and Matt Morrow supplied two hits apiece.
Bristol plays at Bluefield again today at 6:30 p.m. The Pirates host East Division leader Pulaski on Wednesday and Thursday.
Kingsport 8, Danville 2
You might’ve heard it through the grapevine: Darius Vines is having a tough time in his first season of professional baseball.
The pitcher for the Danville Braves fell to 0-4 with a 7.57 ERA after being hit around by the Kingsport Mets on Monday.
Brett Baty led Kingsport (29-30) with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Burlington 8, Greeneville 1
There has been only one guy named Delvin to appear in a Major League Baseball regular-season game and that was Delvin James, who pitched in eight contests for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2002.
Delvin Capellan could eventually be Delvin No. 2.
He improved to 4-1 with a 4.94 ERA after twirling five scoreless innings in leading the Burlington Royals past the Greeneville Reds.
Johnson City 6, Pulaski 3
Benji Gil won a World Series ring with the Anaheim Angels in 2002.
His son, Mateo, might get fitted for some Appalachian League jewelry if he keeps playing like he did on Monday.
Mateo Gil went 3-for-5 and scored two runs in helping the Johnson City Cardinals take a 10-inning road win over the Pulaski Yankees.
The younger Gil hit a RBI single and later scored a run in the 10th inning for the Cardinals (30-29), who remain in first place in the Appy League’s West Division.
Princeton 8, Elizabethton 2
The struggle is getting real for the Elizabethton Twins.
After falling to the Princeton Rays on Monday, manager Ray Smith’s club will have to win seven of their final nine games to avoid the franchise’s first losing season since 1988.
The Twins (27-31) can’t have many performances like they did on Monday as losing pitcher Andriu Marin (2-3, 6.18 ERA) gave up a dozen hits in 4 2/3 innings, first baseman Trevor Jensen committed an error and the team went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Angelo Armenta of Princeton went 3-for-3 and scored three runs.