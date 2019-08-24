There are four regular-season games left on the Appalachian League schedule and the West Division is wilder than ever.
Daniel Rivero, Jesus Valdez and Aaron Shackelford each had two hits as the Bristol Pirates collected a key 5-4 road win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Saturday.
Johnson City (33-31) leads the West Division with Bristol (32-31), Kingsport (32-32) and Elizabethton (31-32) not far behind. The top two teams will earn a playoff berth.
Bristol took the lead for good in the top of the eighth inning when Johnson City right fielder Carlos Soler bungled a flyball with two outs and the bases loaded. Jean Eusebio, Eli Wilson and Jake Snider scored on the miscue.
Bristol starting pitcher Dante Mendoza tossed five scoreless innings. Saul De La Cruz (2-0, 2.19 ERA) got the win and Alex Roth struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to nail down his fourth save.
Bristol plays at Johnson City today at 5 p.m.
Kingsport 9, Bluefield 2
Kingsport is known as the Model City.
It was known as Mash City on Saturday night.
Francisco Alvarez was responsible for two of the five home runs the Kingsport Mets hit in a victory over the Bluefield Blue Jays at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Scott Ota, Cristopher Pujols and Tanner Murphy also went deep for the Mets.
Pulaski 4, Burlington 2
In the film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Butch (portrayed by Paul Newman) remarks, “I got vision and the rest of the world wears bi-focals.”
Pulaski Yankees skipper Luis Dorante could say that about the rest of the Appalachian League as he’s piloted his team to the best record (41-23) in the rookie-league circuit and earned manager of the year honors in the process.
Dorante clearly saw his team score four runs in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday in rallying for a win over the Burlington Royals. Jake Farrell’s two-run single highlighted the outburst.
Princeton 5, Greeneville 0
Lynyrd Skynyrd once sang, ““Oh, won’t you gimme three steps, gimme three steps, mister; Gimme three steps toward the door? Gimme three steps, gimme three steps, mister and you’ll never see me no more.”
Princeton manager Danny Sheaffer could have said on Saturday: Gimme three good pitchers, gimme three good pitchers and the Greeneville Reds will score no more.
Taj Bradley, Alder Rodriguez and Ryan Jackson combined to strike out 14 in a two-hit shutout as the Princeton Rays blanked Greeneville.
Elizabethton 4, Danville 2
On a night when fans received a bobblehead doll of Elizabethton Twins manager Ray Smith, the ol’ skipper directed his team to a win that kept his squad’s playoff hopes alive.
Seth Gray smashed a two-run homer to highlight a three-run eighth inning as the Twins topped the Danville Braves.