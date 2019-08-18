Bristol retained sole possession of second place in the Appalachian League’s West Division on Sunday, but the Pirates couldn’t get their record above .500.
Bluefield’s Spencer Horwitz scored on a game-winning RBI single by P.K. Morris in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Blue Jays earned a 4-3 victory over the BriBucs at Bowen Field.
The Pirates (28-29) remain behind first-place Johnson City (29-29) with 10 games remaining. Kingsport (28-30) and Elizabethton (27-30) are also in the mix.
The top teams in the division qualify for the playoffs, something Bristol’s professional baseball franchise hasn’t achieved since 2002.
Daniel Rivero’s two-run single in the first inning and Matt Morrow’s RBI single in the eighth produced the only runs for Bristol on Sunday. Rivero, Morrow and Yoyner Fajardo each had two hits in the loss.
Farjado is hitting .483 in eight games since joining the Pirates earlier this month from the Gulf Coast League.
Horwitz, a former Radford University standout, had two hits for Bluefield. He led off the ninth inning with a hit off losing pitcher Alex Roth (1-2, 3.71 ERA), advanced to second on an error and then scored on the walk-off hit by Morris.
The Pirates play at Bluefield today with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Danville 4, Kingsport 3
The Braves went to the well once too often.
Danville pitching held the Mets without a hit through the first seven innings and then Kenny Wells was brought in to start the eighth inning and gave up two hits and two runs before being lifted.
Albinson Volquez put out the fire but not before giving up a solo home run in the ninth inning as the Braves hung on for the win.
Princeton 4, Elizabethton 2
“Many a tear has to fall,” are the words Tommy Edwards belted out to open his 1958 hit tune.
“But it’s all in the game,” he sings in the next line.
Fans of the Elizabethton Twins might be shedding tears soon as the team is on the brink of their first losing season since 1988.
The Princeton Rays sent the Twins to their fifth straight loss on Sunday and Seth Gray was the epitome of Elizabethton’s struggles as he went 0-for-4 and also committed a throwing error while playing shortstop.
The Twins are 27-30 with 10 games remaining.
“It’s All In The Game,” was the title of the aforementioned song by Edwards and pitcher Stanly Sabino has been on the top of his game as he improved to 5-0 with a 3.75 ERA on Sunday.
Burlington 8, Danville 4
The No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 when Michael Massey was born on March 22, 1998 was “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” by Will Smith.
The Burlington Royals designated hitter is not a dance floor pro, but I know you know that he is one of the top hitters in the Appalachian League and he showed why on Sunday by going 4-for-4 with three RBIs in a win over the Greeneville Reds.
Massey could soon be moving up like George and Weezy if he keeps hitting like this.
His superstardom might eventually one day allow him to have floor seats at the Lakers or we could see him at the 50-yard-line with the Raiders, even though he would probably prefer Bulls or Bears tickets since he starred at the University of Illinois.
Greeneville pitchers Jose Salvador, Jacques Pucheu, Manuel Cachutt and Jose Zorrilla tried to flex on Massey but he made them look silly with a home run and three singles.
As Sunday proved, is it easy to get Massey out? Nah, Nah, Nah, Nah.
Pulaski 7-8, Johnson City 6-1
Luis Santos hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning, as the Yankees defeated the Cardinals 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Roberto Chirinos scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a walk by Jake Farrell.
One batter earlier, Farrell drew a walk, scoring Chad Bell to tie the game 6-6.
Pulaski’s Roberto Chirinos, Ryder Green and Madison Santos each hit home runs to lead Pulaski to an 8-1 win over the Cardinals in the second game.