Bristol scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and had the tying run at the plate, but the Pirates fell short in dropping an 8-6 Appalachian League decision to the Pulaski Yankees on the road at Calfee Park.
The Pirates’ Francisco Acuna was on second base after an RBI double and, with two out, Aaron Shackelford was at the plate but ended the inning with a pop fly to shortstop.
It was the second straight loss for Bristol (12-13) after falling Saturday to the Yankees, 2-0.
The BriBucs return to Calfee Park tonight at 6:30 against Pulaski.
The Yankees (15-9) held a 3-2 lead going to the bottom of the fourth before battering Bristol pitching for five runs and an 8-4 lead.
Chad Bell had the big hit for Pulaski with a three-run home run. Bell finished with three hits and four RBIs.
Acuna had a pair of hits for Bristol while Fernando Villegas also had two hits, including a double.
Kingsport 2, Greeneville 1
Jhoander Saez doubled home Gregory Guerrero in the bottom of the seventh inning with what proved to be the winning run as the Mets won over the Reds.
Kingsport pitching allowed just four hits as starter Nate Peden allowed two hits over five innings. Benito Garcia was touched for a pair of hits over three innings and earned the win while Reyson Santos pitched the final inning to get the save.
Princeton 9, Bluefield 4
Schnell is a German word meaning quick or fast.
Before he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays as the 32nd overall pick, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America described Nick Schnell as having above-average bat speed. Other reports called Schnell fast in the outfield and on the bases.
Schnell should have his picture in the German dictionary.
Schnell led the Rays over the Jays with a double, triple and two RBIs while also scoring a run and is currently hitting .289.
Schnell had planned to go to the University of Louisville but instead signed for $2.3 million and played last season in the Gulf Coast League.
Elizabethton 13, Johnson City 12
Singer Bobby Darin was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1936. The Twins’ Charles Mack was born 63 years later about 400 miles away in Williamson, New York.
They both have a big hit to their credit.
In 1959 Bobby Darin had a hit with the song “Mack the Knife.” Last night, Mack (not “Mack the Knife”) had a huge hit when he slugged a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Twins scored five runs to tie the game at 12-12 with the Cardinals.
The Twins then pushed the dagger into Johnson City as Ruben Santana doubled in the bottom of the 10th to score Will Holland with the winning run.
Burlington 7, Danville 3
William Hancock had three hits and Logan Porter had a pair, including a home run, to lead the Royals past the Braves.