The Bristol Pirates were rained out for the second straight day.
The team’s game at Burlington on Tuesday was postponed and will be made up today as part of a doubleheader.
The twinbill begins at 11 a.m., but pitcher Oliver Garcia will not be present for Bristol.
The right-handed pitcher was promoted to the short-season advanced West Virginia Black Bears on Tuesday. Garcia was 0-1 with two saves and a 2.57 ERA in nine appearances in his second season with the BriBucs.
He joins utility man Brendt Citta and relief pitcher Bear Bellomy as players who have been promoted from Bristol to West Virginia this summer.
Bristol (15-17) is 0-3 against Burlington (17-16) this season.
Johnson City’s clash at Kingsport was also rained out on Tuesday.
Bluefield 10, Pulaski 1
Merle Haggard was born on April 6, 1937.
Scotty Bradley was born on April 6, 1997.
Sixty years might have separated them in age but Bradley embodies many of the things Haggard sang about.
Bradley had a right to croon the ‘Workin’ Man Blues” on Tuesday as he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and played flawless defense in left field to lead the Bluefield Jays past the Pulaski Yankees.
He’s a “Branded Man” as he wears No. 39 and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 36th round of June’s MLB Amateur Draft.
Bradley could say his skills come from “The Roots of My Raising” as his father, Scott, played in the big leagues from 1984-1992.
Perhaps Scotty Bradley will be “Movin’ On” if he gets promoted in the Blue Jays system soon and when it’s all said and done he might be able to say about his career, “It’s All In the Movies.”
Greeneville 6, Danville 3
Luke Berryhill plays the guitar, can carry a note and a feature on the University of South Carolina website proclaims he might become a country music singer after his pro baseball career is over.
Perhaps he could one day croon, “The Night The Reds Drove Old Danville Down,” as he contributed two RBIs to Greeneville’s victory over the visiting Danville Braves on Tuesday.
Another possible song title would be “1-for-3 ain’t bad” as that’s what he finished at the plate or “Summer of .375,” if he keeps his batting average the status quo the rest of the season.
As for Danville manager Anthony Nunez, he might’ve shed “96 Tears” after his team fell to 14-20 and dwells in last place in the Appy League’s East Division.
Berryhill could probably sing an ode to the Braves saying he has “Friends in Low Places.”
Princeton 8, Elizabethton 3
Flatt & Scruggs broke it down on Foggy Mountain and sang about a man named Jed.
Simon & Garfunkel offered the melancholy story of The Boxer and the sadness of The Sound of Silence.
Sam & Dave were Soul Men.
The Everly Brothers sang about Cathy’s Clown and said bye bye to love and happiness, while saying hello to loneliness.
Christian Fernandez and Aldor Rodriguez are a duo who pitched to a winning tune for the Princeton Rays Tuesday on the mound at Joe O’Brien Field
The twosome teamed up to toss a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a victory over the Elizabethton Twins.