The Bristol Pirates experienced something new on Monday. A rainout.
The BriBucs had a game postponed for the first time in 2019 as wet field conditions at DeVault Stadium wouldn’t allow the team to host the Kingsport Mets.
Bristol will play Kingsport in a doubleheader on Aug. 8 when the Mets return to town.
The Pirates (15-17) begin a three-game series in Burlington (17-16) tonight. The Royals beat Bristol three times to open the season.
Joseivin Medina (.321), Francisco Acuna (.321, one home run, 13 RBIs) and Aaron Shackelford (.296, three home runs, 11 RBIs) sport the top batting averages for the BriBucs.
Elizabethton’s game at Bluefield and Greenville’s contest at Princeton were also washed out.
Pulaski 6, Burlington 5
You wouldn’t confuse former San Francisco Giants pitcher Brian Wilson with Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.
A viewer would know that Michael B. Jordan is the actor who portrays fictitious boxer Adonis Creed and not basketball legend Michael Jordan.
One could tell the difference if actor Mark Wahlberg appeared on “Antiques Roadshow” with host Mark L. Walberg.
Confusion wouldn’t abound if Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Will Smith appeared in a Men in Black sequel with Will Smith.
Heck, everybody knows that the Hal Smith who portrayed town drunk Otis Campbell on “The Andy Griffith Show” isn’t also the catcher who played a starring role as the Pittsburgh Pirates won the 1960 World Series.
You also don’t need a reminder that the best team in the Appalachian League has more than one Nelson Alvarez.
Nelson B. Alvarez homered and Nelson L. Alvarez earned the save on the mound as the Pulaski Yankees edged the Burlington Royals on Monday.
While Martin Van Buren won the 1836 U.S. Presidential Election, Burlington pitcher Malcolm Van Buren has never won anything as a pro.
He is now 0-12 in three seasons in the Kansas City Royals farm system after being tagged with the loss on Monday.
Johnson City 7, Danville 4
Zach Jackson of the Johnson City Cardinals attended Winter Haven High School, which also happens to be the alma mater of three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Rowdy Gaines.
Jackson probably got the 1,061 fans in attendance at Cardinal Park pretty rowdy as he hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to key a win over the Danville Braves.