Calfee Park in Pulaski was recently voted the top rookie-league park in the United States by one popular website.
However, it’s pretty safe to say that the Bristol Pirates are probably not big fans of the facility in the New River Valley of Virginia.
The BriBucs suffered a 3-2 Appalachian League loss on Tuesday night to the Pulaski Yankees, who smashed two clutch home runs to escape with the win.
Bristol (12-15) lost all four of its games at Pulaski and the Pirates have dropped seven of their last eight games in falling to fourth place in the Appy League’s West Division.
The Pirates grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Aaron Shackelford’s RBI single and an RBI double off the bat of Ernny Ordonez. However, Bristol wouldn’t score again.
Nelson B. Alvarez hit a solo home run in the second inning to get Pulaski on the board, while Saul Torres gave the Yankees (17-9) the lead in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer.
Both blasts came with two outs as Pulaski showcased the timely hitting that has given the Yankees the Appy League’s best record.
Pulaski finished with just four hits and struck out 11 times against the Bristol pitching trio of Dante Mendoza, Trey McGough and C.J. Dandeneau.
The Pirates received two hits from Ordonez, who led off the top of the ninth inning with a double and reached third base with two outs. However, Pulaski reliever Derek Craft struck out Bristol’s Chase Murray to end the game and seal the win.
The Pirates begin a three-game series at Johnson City (14-12) today at 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield 3-11, Princeton 2-4
The Mercer Cup is all even.
Bluefield swept an Appalachian League twinbill from Princeton to even the Mercer Cup series that is played each year between the Mercer County rivals at three games apiece.
Andres Guerra hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run fourth inning, and the Blue Jays followed with a four-run fifth to finish off the sweep of the Rays. Radford University product Spencer Horwitz and second-year Bluefield (14-13) veteran P.K. Morris each doubled and drove in two runs. Adams Cuevas picked up the win in relief for Bluefield.
Princeton (12-15), which outhit the Blue Jays 11-10, was led by Kevin Melendez with a home run. First round draft pick Nick Schell and Jhosner Vargas had doubles, while Christian Fernandez took the loss.
In the 3-2 opener, Ryan Sloniger and David Scheinder hit home runs for Bluefield. Winning pitcher Jol Concepcion and Meliton Reyes combined to surrender just six hits.
Diego Infante had two hits, including a home run for Princeton. Gionti Turner also had two hits for the Rays. Jayden Murray was saddled with the defeat.
Bluefield and Princeton will meet five times in August to determine the Mercer Cup champion.
Elizabethton 7, Johnson City 5
In a press release issued by UNLV in the hours after Max Smith of the Rebels was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 31st-round of the MLB Amateur Draft, Smith’s college coach had some heady praise for the slugger.
“Max (Smith) is a professional hitter,” UNLV coach Stan Stolte said. “The Twins will be happy with him. He’s a great team guy and he’s a winner.”
Smith did some serious hitting on Tuesday as his team kept winning.
Smith went 4-for-5 to raise his batting average from .211 to .258 as the Elizabethton Twins knocked off the Johnson City Cardinals.
Elizabethton (16-11) extended its lead in the Appy League’s West Division and Smith surely made Stolte smile.
Kingsport 11, Greeneville 2
Jefferson Airplane once had a hit song with “It’s No Secret.”
It’s no secret that Jefferson Escorcha of the Kingsport Mets is one of the top relief pitchers in the Appalachian League.
Escorcha spun three strong innings of relief to notch the win against the Greeneville Reds and is now 4-0 with a 1.53 ERA.
Danville 7, Burlington 1
Martin Van Buren didn’t get enough support from voters as he lost his bid for reelection as the President of the United States to William Henry Harrison in 1840.
Malcolm Van Buren of the Burlington Royals didn’t get enough run support in a bid for his first professional win on Tuesday.
Van Buren was pinned with another defeat and is now 0-11 with a 7.71 ERA as a pro after a loss to the Danville Braves.
Burlington did not get a hit until the seventh inning and the Royals finished with just two total hits against five Danville hurlers. Meanwhile, Bryce Ball and Michael Mateja homered for Danville.
Early polls indicate that Ball is leading the field when it comes to earning Appy League player of the year honors as he already has nine home runs and 25 RBIs.