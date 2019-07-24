The Burlington Royals continue to own the Bristol Pirates.
The BriBucs were swept by the club from North Carolina on Wednesday in an Appalachian League doubleheader, losing by scores of 9-2 and 5-4.
Bristol (15-19) is 0-5 against Burlington this season and 3-20 against the Royals over the course of the last four seasons.
A disastrous pitching performance in the opener and a blown lead in the second game did the Pirates in on Wednesday.
Bristol starter Dante Mendoza didn’t survive the first inning in the first game as seven of the nine batters he faced reached base and scored via four walks, two hit batters and an RBI single by Burle Dixon.
Burlington (19-16) scored its nine runs on just three hits.
The Pirates couldn’t hold a four-run lead in the nightcap as Burlington rallied and triumphed in the bottom of the eighth inning on a one-out RBI single off the bat of former University of Tennessee standout Jay Charleston. Charleston went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and was walked twice.
A three-run homer in the first inning by Aaron Shackelford and a fourth-inning RBI single by Jean Eusebio helped the BriBucs built a 4-0 lead, but that advantage was not safe.
Bristol, Kingsport and Greeneville now have the same record and are tied for third place in the Appy League’s West Division.
The Pirates play at Burlington again today at 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski 4, Bluefield 2
Jhonatan Munoz and Sam Houston State product Hayden Wesneski combined to scatter six hits to lift the surging Pulaski Yankees past the Bluefield Blue Jays.
Pulaski (22-12), which has won 12 of its last 16 games to maintain a four-game lead in the Appalachian League’s East Division, was led at the plate by Saul Torres with a solo home run and Knoxville product Ryder Green, who added two hits.
Nelson Alvarez and Anthony Volpe, a first round draft pick in June out of Morristown, New Jersey, each drove in a run for the Yankees.
Bluefield (16-18) was paced by Radford University product Spencer Horwitz, who had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Stewart Berroa singled and scored for the Blue Jays.
Lazaro Estrada took the loss.
Johnson City 7-11, Kingsport 1-3
If somebody asked a Johnson City Cardinals fan on Wednesday, ‘Yo, Yo What’s up?’ They could reply, ‘YaSenka.’
That’s because Michael YaSenka pitched a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts as JC cruised past the Kingsport Mets in the first game of a doubleheader.
Carlos Soler was better than so-so in the nightcap as went 3-for-3 to help the Cardinals complete the sweep.
Danville 7, Greeneville 5
Greeneville couldn’t slow Beau as he made Danville go.
Beau Philip’s two-run single in the top of the ninth inning gave the Danville Braves the lead for good in a triumph over the Greeneville Reds.
Elizabethton 7, Princeton 6
Willie Joe Garry Jr. of the Elizabethton Twins has a long name.
He also has wheels.
The speedster scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning as Elizabethton edged the Princeton Rays.