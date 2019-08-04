The Bluefield Blue Jays rallied for seven runs over the final three innings, including four runs in the ninth to defeat West Division leading Johnson City 10-7 in front of a stunned audience of 866 on Sunday evening at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Davis Schneider had three hits, including a home run and a double to lead off the ninth, and also drove in four runs for the Blue Jays (22-22).
Andres Guerra drove in Schneider with a double in the ninth, and three other runs scored on RBI singles by Stewart Berroa and Miguel Hiraldo, and one of two errors in the frame on the Cardinals.
Hiraldo had two hits, including a double. Schneider also scored two runs.
Victor Garcia had two hits and drove in two runs for the Cardinals (25-19). Carlos Soler and Liam Sabino also had two hits in the loss.
Austin Havekost picked up the win for Bluefield. Enrique Perez surrendered all four runs in the ninth for the loss.
Burlington 4, Kingsport 2
Maikel Garcia drove in two runs with a single in the top of the seventh to lead the Royals past the Mets.
Jake Means had tied the score at 2-2 in the sixth with a sacrifice fly before Garcia drove home David Holle and Kevon Jackson for the deciding runs.
Garcia had three hits and drove in three runs for the Royals (25-20). Vinnie Pasquantino also had three hits for Burlington.
Francisco Alvarez had two hits and Andres Regnault drove in Kingsport’s lone two runs in the third.
Jonah Dipoto, the son of Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, pitched the last three innings for the save. Florida State product Drew Parrish worked three innings to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Ramon Guzman, the fourth of six Kingsport (20-24) pitchers, took the loss.
Danville 6, Princeton 2
Mitch Calandra tripled and scored in the sixth, and singled home a run in the seventh, as the Braves tallied four runs in those two frames to pull away from the Rays.
Four Danville pitchers scattered five hits, including none over the final three innings, with Zach Daniels picking up the win.
Cody Birdsong had three hits for Danville (18-27), while Calandra had two hits and drove in two runs. Garrett Saunders scored twice in the win.
Jhosner Vargas had two of Princeton’s five hits and drove in both runs. Brayden Theriot suffered his first loss of the season, falling to 4-1 for the Rays (20-24).
Pulaski 3, Greeneville 0
Four Pulaski pitchers scattered five hits in a shutout win for the East Division leading Yankees.
Sean Boyle earned the win in relief, while Hayden Wesnecki grabbed the save.
Saul Torres had a two-run home run in a three-run fourth inning for Pulaski (30-14), the only inning runs were scored in the game. Madison Santos also had two hits and drove in the other run for the Yankees.
Carlos Reina had two hits for Greeneville (17-26). Juan Manuel Abril dropped to 1-5 on the season.