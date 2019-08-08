Davis Schneider and Steward Berroa homered and three Bluefield pitchers scattered four hits, lifting the Blue Jays to a 2-1 Mercer Cup victory over Princeton in front of 705 spectators on Thursday night at Bowen Field.
Luis Alvarez, who relieved Felipe Castaneda in the sixth, picked up the win in relief. Austin Havekost struck out three in the ninth for the save for the Blue Jays (25-23).
Texas Christian product Jake Guenther and first rounder Jake Schnell each doubled for Princeton (23-27). Guenther drove in a run in the top of the sixth to tie the score at 1-1.
Berroa answered with a solo shot in the bottom of that frame off Trevor Brigden for the winning run.
Elizabethton 7, Johnson City 6
Matt Wallner, who started the 10th inning on second base thanks to the new Minor League baseball rules, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch to lift the second place Twins past the first place Cardinals.
Mateo Gil, who homered earlier in the game, tripled in a run and scored on a wild pitch to enable Johnson City to force extra innings with two runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Enrique Perez took the loss for Johnson City (26-22).
Anthony Prato had four hits, including a two-run home run for Elizabethton (25-23). Kidany Salva added three hits and scored twice, and Willie Jo Garry Jr. also had two hits in the win.
Malcom Nunez led Johnson City with three hits. Liam Sabino had two hits and Gil added a solo home run and scored three times. \
Virginia Commonwealth product Benjamin Dum blew the save in the ninth, but picked up the win in the 10th.
Burlington 10, Danville 0
University of Virginia product Daniel Lynch combined with two other pitchers to surrender nine hits and no runs in the Royals’ rout of the Braves.
Burle Dixon hit a two-run home run, following a two-run triple by William Hancock, as the Royals scored six first inning runs to entertain 1,137 home spectators in North Carolina.
Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits, including a double, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Royals. Logan Porter, Dixon and Hancock had two RBIs apiece.
Cody Birdsong and Bryce Ball each had two of Danville’s nine hits, all of which were singles.
Lynch picked up the win for Burlington (28-21), which continues to make a run at a playoff berth. Darius Vines surrendered seven runs in 1 1/3 innings to take the loss for Danville (19-30).
Pulaski 9, Greeneville 8
East Division leading Pulaski scored seven runs in its final three at-bats to rally past the Reds in front of 3,269 spectators at Calfee Park.
Madison Santos had two home runs, including a solo shot in the sixth and a two-run blast in the seventh, finishing with four RBIs for the Yankees (33-15). Chad Bell had two hits, including his ninth home run of the season, while also scoring twice and driving in two runs.
Pulaski won despite committing four hits and getting out-hit 11-10.
Nelson Alvarez blew the save for Pulaski, but wound up picking up the win.
Garrett Wolforth and Carlos Reina each homered for Greeneville (18-29). Ivan Johnson and Reina each had three hits in the loss. Al Bumpass had two hits for the Reds.
Manuel Cachutt took the loss in relief.