The Bluefield Blue Jays pushed across five runs in the top of the ninth to defeat Pulaski 13-9 in front of 2,473 on Wednesday night at Calfee Park.
P.K. Morris homered and drove in four runs for Bluefield. Ryan Sloniger collected four hits, including a home run and joined Scotty Bradley and Angel Camacho with two RBIs apiece. Steward Berroa drove in three runs for the Blue Jays.
Chad Bell homered and drove in three runs for the Yankees. Roberto Chirinos’ grand slam in the seventh tied the score at 7-7.
Juan Acosta picked up the win in relief. Aldo Ovando collected the save. Sean Boyle, the third of five Pulaski pitchers suffered the loss.
Kingsport 11, Princeton 1
Andres Regnault and Scott Ota hit home runs to lift the Mets to a rout of the Rays.
Regnault drove in three runs and Cole Kleszcz and Ota added two RBIs apiece for Kingsport. Four Mets scored at least two runs.
Five Kingsport pitchers surrendered just three hits. Michael Otanez picked up the win.
Christian Fernandez took the loss for Princeton, which scored in the first on an RBI single from Nick Schnell, a first round supplemental pick last June by Tampa Bay.
Elizabethton 8, Burlington 5
Albee Weiss hit a pair of home runs in the opening two innings to left the Twins past the Royals.
A 23rd round draft choice out of Cal State-Northridge last June, Weiss hit a grand slam in the first inning, and added a solo shot in the second.
Burle Dixon had three hits and three RBIs for the Royals. Michael Massey scored two runs in the loss.
Tyler Benninghoff got the win for the Twins. Malcolm Van Buren took the loss.
Greeneville 9. Danville 3
Greeneville had double the fun at Danville, collecting seven doubles and a home run by Raul Juarez to defeat the Braves.
Al Bumpass and Carlos Reina had two doubles apiece for the Reds. Juarez added a double to his long ball for the Reds.
Cody Milligan and Willie Carter led the Braves with two hits each.
Three Greeneville pitchers combined to scatter eight hits, with Jose Salvador picking up the win. Filyer Sanchez took the loss.