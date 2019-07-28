Steward Berroa hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Bluefield Blue Jays past the Danville 8-7 in front of 562 spectators on Sunday afternoon at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
Five Bluefield batters had doubles, including Miguel Hiraldo and Spencer Horwitz, who had three hits apiece. P.K. Morris and Davis Schneider also doubled, and joined Berroa with two hits each.
Bryce Ball had three hits, including his 13th home run of the season for Danville (16-23). Victor De Hoyos had two doubles in the loss. Willie Carter and Ray Hernandez have two hits each, and Hernandez drove in two runs.
Aldo Ovando picked up the win for Bluefield (19-19). Kent State product Austin Havekost added the save. Alex Camacho blew the save to allow the Blue Jays to tie the score at 7-7 in the eighth and then surrendered the home run to Berroa.
Pulaski 11, Kingsport 5
Jose Martinez and Chad Bell homered in the eighth inning for Pulaski, which rallied past the Mets with four runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings against the Mets.
Roberto Chirinos also homered for the Yankees (24-14) and drove in four runs. Antonio Cabello had three hits and Bell scored three runs and joined Saul Torres with two RBIs apiece.
Brett Baty, a first round pick in June by the Mets, homered, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice for Kingsport (17-21). Jaylen Palmer also had two hits in the loss.
Nelvin Correa started for the Yankees, improving to 5-0 on the season. Nate Peden, one of seven pitchers used by Kingsport, took the loss.
Burlington 3, Princeton 2
Vinnie Pasquantino hit his second home run in two nights, and Logan Porter added a long ball to lead the Royals past the Rays, despite Burlington managing just three hits.
Burlington (21-18) scored what proved to be the winning run in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk. Malcolm Van Buren picked up the win in relief. Ole Miss product Zack Phillips worked the final three innings to secure the save.
Nick Schnell, a first round pick last season by Tampa Bay, had two hits, including a home run and drove in two runs for Princeton (18-20). Brett Wiseley also had two singles in the loss.
Angel Felipe took the loss for Princeton, walking three batters in less than an inning of work, including Jesus Atencio with bases loaded in the sixth.
Johnson City 6, Greeneville 2
Raffy Osuna doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Cardinals, who scored five second inning runs and then cruised the victory to remain tied for first place in the West Division in front of 2,302 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Winning pitcher Jose Moreno combined with three other pitchers to scatter 12 hits, with the Reds stranding 20 runners on base and also committing six errors.
Raul Juarez and Cristian Olivo had two hits each for Greeneville (16-22). Danny Lantigua added two hits for the Reds, who out-hit the Cardinals 12-7.
Juan Manuel Abril took the loss for Greeneville.
Johnson City won despite committing four errors of their own.