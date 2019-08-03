The Bristol Pirates have lost more games than they’ve won so far this season, but none of the defeats have been as gut-wrenching as Saturday night’s setback.
Elizabethton’s Seth Gray connected for a walk-off grand slam with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Twins rally for a 9-6 Appalachian League triumph over the BriBucs at Joe O’Brien Field.
Bristol (19-23) led 6-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but that’s when things fell apart. The Twins (23-20) scored twice in the seventh, once in the eighth and then five times in the ninth to pull the stunner.
The game was delayed for 21 minutes in the eighth inning when a malfunction caused a sprinkler behind the pitcher’s mound to go off and soak the infield with water.
It only got zanier from there.
Ryan Troutman (0-2, 6.59 ERA) surrendered all five of the ninth-inning runs and served up the grand slam to Gray on a 3-1 pitch.
Bristol starting pitcher Tahnaj Thomas struck out nine and allowed just one run on three hits over five innings. He was in line for the first win of his professional career, but that didn’t happen.
Josh Bissonette (3-for-5), former Georgia Tech star Chase Murray (two hits, two RBIs), Fernando Villegas (two hits) and Jesus Valdez (two RBIs) led the BriBucs at the plate. Murray hit his first pro homer in the fifth inning.
He had appeared to hit his first pro homer two days earlier against Greeneville, but that game was cancelled in the fifth inning and all the stats were erased.
Former Virginia Commonwealth University star Benjamin Dum earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief in his professional debut for Elizabethton. Fans of the BriBucs were probably dumbfounded after the Twins scored eight times in the final three innings to escape with the win and sent the Pirates tumbling to fourth place in the Appy League’s West Division standings.