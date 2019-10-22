Mark Davis might be the Appalachian League’s most loyal fan, having attended 804 Kingsport Mets games since 2000.
So, what was his reaction last Friday when Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper reported that a new Major League Baseball proposal would cut 42 Minor League Baseball clubs across the country and make the 10-team Appy League extinct following the 2020 season?
“In one word – crushed,” the 35-year-old Davis said. “The Appy League, specifically Kingsport Mets baseball, has been a big part of my life for such a long time now that I would be devastated to see it shut down. Baseball is my passion and to potentially lose something you care so much about is a tough situation.”
Many folks share those same sentiments.
The Appalachian League can trace its roots to 1911 and Bristol was among the charter members. Eight players who are in the Baseball Hall of Fame have passed through the rookie-league circuit.
Could its demise really be imminent?
“I think the most important thing for people to know or remember is that it is just a proposal at this point,” said Jeff Lantz, Minor League Baseball’s senior director of communications. “We’re far from a final agreement. There are a lot of negotiations left to be done. This is just a first proposal and unfortunately it got out and it’s never good to negotiate through the media. … We’re going to try and be good partners and work with Major League Baseball on a deal that’s in the interest of both parties and in the interest of the 160 teams in Minor League Baseball.”
According to Cooper, top-notch facilities for all MiLB teams, higher wages for players (which has long been a point of contention) and better geography for leagues and affiliates are among the improvements Major League Baseball is seeking.
Rookie-league clubs would play at the team’s spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona. Some argue that’s just not the same as playing in the Appy League, New York-Penn League or Pioneer League, which would cease to exist.
“One of the things that impressed me most as I traveled around the league was the support for each team in their respective communities,” said Eric Minshall, who served as pitching coach for the Bristol Pirates in 2019. “These are true fans that are as diehard as any I’ve ever seen in professional baseball. As we were competing for a playoff spot coming down to the end of the season, the atmosphere in Bristol and Johnson City was full of energy, anticipation and suspense. We played Johnson City at the end of the season and in the playoffs and those are games that will stick with me forever.
“Every hit, out, close call was life or death on the field. This is a perfect player development atmosphere. You cannot replicate these moments on a backfield at a spring training complex.”
Davis has started a petition on change.org.
“When I first heard the news about the potential to shut down the league I wanted to act,” Davis said. “I started an online petition to show support for the league last Sunday. In two days over 400 people have signed. Every comment has been positive as our communities do not want to lose minor league baseball. I encourage everyone that supports the Appy League to sign it.”
Cooper also reported that the MLB Draft would be reduced to 20 or 25 rounds under the new proposal since fewer players would be needed to fill out rosters for rookie-league clubs. That means less local players would get a chance to play affiliated professional baseball as well.
Independent league clubs (which have no MLB affiliations) or teams playing in wood-bat collegiate leagues could emerge to fill the void of baseball in the summer in Appy League cities and towns if they were to lose their connection to MiLB.
Martinsville, Virginia – which had an Appalachian League team from 1988-2003 – now houses a club in the collegiate Coastal Plains League. The Valley League is one of the nation’s longest-running collegiate summer leagues and has squads located throughout the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. The future of baseball as area folks know it is certain to change in some way and could have a major impact on the sport in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
“I was shocked and dismayed to read recent articles of a possible dismantling of the Appy League,” Minshall said. “This would be a huge disservice to the communities, the players and staffs that support their teams. I cannot even begin to fathom the negative social and economic impact of the erasure of the league. … The communities that rally around the teams are the essence of minor league baseball.”
