The future of the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates remains uncertain, but the coaching staff for the 2020 season became a certainty on Thursday.
It became official that Stephen Morales will be the fifth manager of the franchise since it became a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate in 2014.
Fernando Nieve (pitching coach), Ty Wright (hitting coach), Dermal “Dee” Brown (bench coach), Casey Lee (trainer) and Brendan Fitzgerald (strength and conditioning coach) will round out the staff for Morales this summer.
A 41-year-old native of Puerto Rico, Morales played professionally for a decade and got as high as the Class AAA level with the Florida Marlins and Chicago White Sox organizations as a catcher.
Morales piloted the Dominican Summer League Pirates last season, compiling a 34-36 record.
“The experience of managing in the Dominican Republic last year made me understand the Pirates culture more and apply it [to] players new to the system,” Morales said.
He takes over for Kieran Mattison, who will manage the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the Low-A South Atlantic League this season. Mattison guided Bristol to its first winning record (34-33) since 2008 and the organization’s first playoff bid since 2002 last season.
Morales has spoken with Mattison and former BriBucs skippers Kory DeHaan and Miguel Perez about what to expect in his new gig.
“They told me about the support and kindness from the fans and front office people,” Morales said. “It makes me extremely happy to be a part of the Bristol Pirates family for the upcoming season.”
How would Morales describe his approach as a skipper?
“My identity as a manager is, and always will be, to be this about the young men’s growth on and off the field,” Morales said. “As a staff, we need to make sure we give the players the right tools to be successful.”
DeHaan, who managed Bristol in 2016 and will be the bench coach for the High-A Bradenton Marauders this season, gave Morales a ringing endorsement.
“He’s a solid baseball guy with an extreme passion to teach and share the game with players,” DeHaan said. “With a catching background, he knows the whole game very well and wants to help every guy develop on the field.”
Nieve was the pitching coach for the Gulf Coast League Pirates in 2019. Nieve began his professional playing career with the Appalachian League’s Martinsville Phillies in 2001 and appeared in 99 big-league games with the Houston Astros and New York Mets.
“Nieve’s a high quality man that knows the game well,” DeHaan said. “He has a good feel for helping players grow and develop. He really knows how to create that edge in every guy.”
Wright has most recently worked in the Chicago Cubs farm system tutoring minor league hitters.
Brown hit .233 with 14 home runs and 89 RBIs in 271 MLB games with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics from 1998-2007. He also spent two seasons with the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan.
The Bristol Pirates open the season on June 22 at Pulaski in what could be the swan song for the Appy League.
As first reported by Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper in October, Major League Baseball came up with a proposal to eliminate 42 minor league teams following the 2020 season. Bristol would be one of nine Appalachian League teams to disappear if that took place.
MLB and Minor League Baseball are supposed to meet again on Feb. 20 as part of the bargaining process. The current agreement between the organizations expires in September.
