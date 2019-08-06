Jesus Valdez made things happen for the Bristol Pirates on Tuesday night.
Valdez hit a two-run single and also scored during a pivotal seventh inning as the BriBucs rallied for a 7-6 Appalachian League road win over the Danville Braves.
Trailing 4-3, Valdez put the Pirates (21-24) ahead with his hit off Danville reliever Deyvis Julian that plated Ethan Goforth and Jean Eusebio. He later scored when Danville second baseman Cody Milligan committed a two-run throwing error.
Valdez, Eusebio and Francisco Acuna each had two hits for the Pirates.
Luis Arrieta (1-1, 6.28 ERA) got the win in relief for Bristol, while Samson Abernathy survived a shaky ninth inning to notch his third save.
Danville (19-28) scored twice in the ninth, but Abernathy ended the game by striking out Ray Hernandez with two runners on base.
Bristol and the Kingsport Mets (21-24) are tied for third in the Appy League’s West Division. Johnson City (25-21) and Elizabethton (23-22) hold the top two spots.
Bristol plays at Danville today at 6:30 p.m.
Princeton 11, Pulaski 2
Roncalli High School in Indianapolis is located at 3300 Prague Road.
They might soon have to change the name to 261 Schnell Street.
That would be in honor of former Roncalli star Nick Schnell, who made those from his alma mater proud on Tuesday by slamming two homers for the Princeton Rays in their pounding of the Pulaski Yankees.
Schnell is hitting .261 for the Rays, who snapped Pulaski’s eight-game winning streak.
Burlington 10, Johnson City 1
One of country music legend Porter Wagoner’s songs was “What Ain’t to Be Just Might Happen.”
With that in mind, maybe one day it just might happen that the Johnson City Cardinals will figure out how to pitch to Logan Porter of the Burlington Royals.
Porter went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and raised his batting average to .355 as the Royals bopped Johnson City for the second straight night. Porter had two hits and four RBIs on Monday against JC.
Cardinals skipper Roberto Espinosa probably could relate to another Porter Wagoner tune: “Misery Loves Company” since his Cardinals have been outscored 23-1 in the last two games.
Kingsport 9, Elizabethton 8
Elizabethton fans probably thought Benjamin Dum of the Twins threw a dumb pitch.
Dum allowed a walk-off RBI single to Anthony Dirocie with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Twins were edged by the Kingsport Mets.
Bluefield 6, Greeneville 4
The line made famous by the Osborne Brothers song goes, “Rocky Top, you’ll always be, home sweet home to me.”
Former University of Tennessee star Justin Ammons can relate to that line in the fight song of the Volunteers and he had a big game just a few miles down the road from Knoxville on Tuesday night.
Ammons had a RBI single and also scored in the top of the 10th inning as the Bluefield Blue Jays edged the Greeneville Reds.