The Duke of Danville was outdueled on Friday night.
Former Duke University standout Mitch Stallings spun seven superb innings for the Danville Braves, but was still pinned with the loss in his team’s 4-2 Appalachian League setback to the Princeton Rays.
Stallings struck out 11 in allowing one run on four hits, but is now 3-4 with a 2.49 ERA. Luis Leon’s first-inning RBI single off the Braves ace gave Princeton the lead off good.
The quartet of Jayden Murray, Trevor Brigden, Wikelman Ramirez and Mitchell Walters teamed for a seven-hitter for the Rays as they upstaged Stallings and the Braves.
According to his bio on Duke’s website, Stallings majored in political science with a concentration in security, peace and conflict.
Danville fans probably aren’t at peace with the fact that the Braves have the Appalachian League’s worst record at 16-27 and have lost 14 of their 21 conflicts at home.
Johnson City 7, Bluefield 6
Legendary football coach Steve Spurrier once said, “You can’t spell citrus without U-T,” when asked about the University of Tennessee’s failure to make the Sugar Bowl (and the usual appearance in the Citrus Bowl for the Volunteers) during Spurrier’s tenure leading the Florida Gators.
Nobody would have been surprised if the wisecracking ol’ ball coach had stated that you can’t spell Huckaby without y-u-c-k.
Bluefield reliever Kyle Huckaby allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in blowing the save as the Johnson City Cardinals rallied for a 7-6 Appalachian League victory over the Blue Jays on Friday night.
The winning run scored when Huckaby walked Diomedes Del Rio with the bases loaded and one out.
Huckaby walked four as his ERA swelled from 3.52 to 4.86. He was 2-for-2 in save opportunities prior to the disastrous outing.
Spurrier was actually in attendance in his hometown of Johnson City on Friday night and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. A bobblehead doll of his likeness was also given away.
Former University of Tennessee slugger Justin Ammons went 3-for-5 and scored a run from the leadoff spot for Bluefield. However, the Jays could not spell v-i-c-t-o-r-i-o-u-s with the former UT player in the lineup.
Kingsport 9, Burlington 1
Tanner Murphy hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading Kingsport to a win over the Burlington Royals. The Royals saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.
The home run by Murphy scored Wilfred Astudillo to give the Mets a 3-0 lead.
The Royals cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Burle Dixon hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Means.
The Mets later scored six runs in the eighth to put the game away.