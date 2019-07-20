Logan Porter may have been singing “Dixie” after his home run helped the Burlington Royals to an 8-1 Appalachian League victory over Pulaski in front of 3,374 fans at Calfee Park on Saturday night.
Porter, a product of Dixie State in Utah, had three hits, including his seventh home run of the season, and also drove in three runs. David Hollie hit his sixth long ball of the year, while also scoring three runs. Mikey Filia, a product of the California-Irvine Anteaters, had two doubles and a single for the Royals.
Four Burlington pitchers combined to allow just six hits, striking out nine and walking none, led by starter Angel Zerpa, who improved to 4-1 on the season.
Antonio Cabello provided the long bright spot for the Yankees with a solo home run in the sixth. Roberto Chirinos had two hits in the loss.
Yoendrys Gomez took the loss for the Yankees.
Danville 4, Johnson City 2
Another large home crowd went home disappointed in Johnson City after Brandon Parker tripled home a run and scored on an throwing error in a two-run seventh for the Braves.
Johnson City drew 2,889 spectators to TVA Credit Ball Park, but the Braves picked up the win.
Ray Hernandez had a double and single for the Danville. Parker, a 10th round draft choice in June out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College, scored twice.
Zach Daniels, a ninth round selection from Iowa last season by Atlanta, picked up the win in relief. Alex Aquino got the save.
Todd Lott, a ninth round draft choice by St. Louis from Louisiana-Lafayette, had three hits, including a home run and double for the Cardinals. Starter Julio Puello took the loss.
Elizabethton 10, Bluefield 7
Three Twins cleared the Bowen Field walls with home runs against the Blue Jays.
Willie Jo Garry, a ninth round pick by Minnesota last June, was joined in hitting long balls by Kidany Salva and Wright State product Seth Gray.
Garry drove in four runs, three with his home run. Salva added two RBIs and former sixth round pick Charles Mack collected three hits. Will Holland, a fifth rounder from Auburn, and Garry scored two runs apiece for the Twins, who scored five runs in the second and three in the sixth.
Prelander Berroa picked up the win and Hawaii product Dylan Thomas recorded his fourth save for the Twins.
Eric Rivera and Scotty Bradley, the son of former major league catcher Scott Bradley, had three hits apiece. Bradley scored three runs and Ryan Sloniger had two hits, including a home run, and scored twice. Rivera and Sloniger also drove in two runs apiece.
Virginia Commonwealth product Sam Ryan took the loss for the Blue Jays.
Greeneville 9, Princeton 2
Only 374 spectators watched at Hunnicutt Field as Tyler Callihan, a third round selection by Cincinnati in June, homered, singled and drove in four runs for the Reds.
Al Bumpass had three doubles for Greeneville. Fourth round pick Ivan Johnson tripled, singled and drove in three runs for the Reds.
Jose Salvador and 6-foot-7 Air Force product Jake Gilbert combined to allow nine hits, striking out 12 and walking just one.
Kevin Melendez had three hits for Princeton, which was only out-hit 10-9 by the Reds. First round pick Nick Schnell had two hits.
Matthew Peguero dropped to 3-1 with the loss.