UNLV product Max Smith’s grand slam highlighted an eight-run third inning, lifting Elizabethton to a 14-4 Appalachian League rout of Johnson City on Thursday night.
Smith finished with a home run, double, single and three runs scored for the Twins. Auburn’s Will Holland, Ruben Santana and Tulane’s Trevor Jensen drove in two runs apiece.
Victor Garcia homered for one of Johnson City’s four hits. Todd Lott drove in two runs. Luis Ortiz allowed nine hits and nine runs, including seven earned to take the loss.
The Cardinals (32-30) are now just a half-game ahead of Bristol in the Western Division.
Ryley Widell picked up the win for Elizabethton (29-32), allowing three hits in six innings. Steven Cruz worked three innings for the save.
Bluefield 9, Princeton 6
The Mercer Cup is returning to Bluefield.
Bluefield rallied for three runs in the eighth and ninth innings to rally past the Rays to claim the 2019 version of the Mercer Cup, which goes to the Mercer County team that wins the most games in the season series.
Bluefield won six games to five for the Rays.
Ryan Sloniger, D.J. Daniels and Davis Schneider all homered for Bluefield (30-31). Miguel Hiraldo has three hits and joined Spencer Horwitz with three RBIs apiece.
Adams Cuevas picked up the win in relief. Kyle Huckaby got the save.
Princeton (28-33), which led 6-1 after two innings, was paced by Diego Infante with two hits and four RBIs. Abiezel Ramirez and Luis Leon had two hits each in the loss.
Angel Felipe took the loss, allowing three runs in the ninth. Brayden Theriot surrendered three runs, all unearned in the eighth.
Greeneville 10, Kingsport 0
Fourth round selection Ivan Johnson hit a three-run home run to help lead the Reds to a rout of the Mets.
Cristian Olivo joined Johnson with three RBIs apiece. Mike Spooner joined Olivo with two hits apiece, and Spooner also scored three runs.
Kingsport (30-32), which has been battling for a West Division playoff berth, managed just two hits off Spencer Stockton – who surrendered just one hit in eight innings – and Johnathon Tripp allowed one hit while working the ninth.
Greeneville (24-36) tagged Kingsport starter Benito Garcia for five runs and four hits in less than two innings to start the game.
Danville 3, Burlington 2
Jose Palma hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Danville Braves beat the Burlington Royals.
Charles Reyes scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Palma.
In the top of the first, Burlington grabbed the lead on a home run by Vinnie Pasquantino that scored Jack Gethings. Danville answered in the sixth inning when Brandon Parker and Beau Philip hit sacrifice flies.