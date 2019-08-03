The kid from the Sunshine State shined on Saturday night.
Willie Carter’s tiebreaking RBI double with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning put the Danville Braves ahead to stay as they earned a 4-3 Appalachian League victory over the Princeton Rays.
The Floridian has always been hittin’ at a high level.
Carter was a star at Fort White High School near Lake City, Florida.
That was followed by two seasons at Pensacola State College and then more success at Webber International Univer-sity in Babson Park.
The 34th-round draft pick is now playing far from home in a Virginia town near the North Carolina border.
The Florida anthem is sub-titled “Where the Sawgrass Meets the Sky,” and Carter is trying to meet the baseball with a bat. He is hitting .239 after Saturday’s 2-for-4 showing.
His hometown of Lake City is known as Florida’s Gateway and Carter hopes Danville is the gateway to his next stop in the Atlanta Braves minor league system.
Pulaski 5-5, Greeneville 2-2
General Mills used to have a slogan for one of its many cereals: “Nobody can say No to Honey Nut Cheerios.”
The Pulaski Yankees could’ve probably used a similar catchphrase on Saturday for infielder Roberto Chirinos: “No-body on Greeneville’s pitching staff could stomach Chirinois.”
Chirinos went 2-for-4 in each game and likely drove Greeneville nuts as Pulaski beat the Reds by identical 5-2 scores in both games of a doubleheader. Both games also required eight innings to complete.
Pulaski is 29-14 and has won six in a row.
Kingsport 5, Burlington 4
Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, features one of the top medical schools in the country.
Kingsport Mets pitcher Josh Hejka went there and maybe that’s why he works with the precision of a surgeon on the mound.
Hejka pitched a scoreless ninth inning to notch his third save as the Mets eked out a win over the Burlington Royals
Hejka has yet to allow an earned run in 8 1/3 innings pitched for Kingsport and also logged 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the Brooklyn Cyclones of the short-season advanced New York-Penn League.
It should come as no surprise as Hejka racked up 15 career saves while pitching at Johns Hopkins, which competes at the NCAA Division III level.
Former University of Virginia star Daniel Lynch took the mound for Burlington in an injury rehabilitation outing and got a no decision.
Lynch, who made 11 starts earlier this season for the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks, gave up four runs on eight hits in four innings
Johnson City 5, Bluefield 4
The rapper Redman (given name: Reginald Noble) was one of the most popular men on the music scene in the 1990s and one of his hits was entitled “I’ll Be Dat!”
Chandler Redmond was all that for the Johnson City Cardinals on Saturday night thanks to his bat.
Redmond rocked a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning as Johnson City tightened its grip on first place in the Appa-lachian League’s West Division with a victory over the Bluefield Blue Jays.
The Cardinals beat Bluefield by one run for the second straight night.