Malcolm Van Buren did his job for the Burlington Royals on Wednesday night.
Wilmer Jimenez did not do his.
Van Buren pitched five hitless innings and left with a lead, but Jimenez served up a sixth-inning grand slam to Zach Jackson as the Royals dropped a 4-1 Appalachian League decision to the Johnson City Cardinals.
Van Buren – who struck out five batters in one inning during a recent outing – struck out eight and walked four.
However, Johnson City jumped all over Jimenez as Chandler Redmond broke up the no-hitter and then Jackson went deep with one out to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead.
Johnson City got a notable pitching performance of its own as Jake Sommers struck out eight and yielded just one run on three hits in eight innings. That was the longest outing by an Appy League pitcher this season.
Elizabethton 6, Kingsport 3
His full name is Parker Ray Mathis Phillips.
The Elizabethton Twins designated hitter could have been known as Parker Ray Masher Phillips on Wednesday.
The former Austin Peay standout went 3-for-4 in leading the Twins to a victory over the Kingsport Mets.
Pulaski 6, Princeton 4
The Pulaski Yankees have the best record in the Appalachian League at 32-15.
They might also have the best relief pitcher.
Tyler Johnson struck out six of the seven batters he faced in 2 1/3 masterful innings as the Yankees posted a win over the Princeton Rays in a game shortened to eight innings due to wet field conditions.
A former Gardner-Webb University standout, Webb is 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA.
Bluefield 12, Greeneville 9
Miguel Hiraldo drove in five runs with a grand slam and a double to lead the Blue Jays, who combined for 10 runs over the final three innings and then held off the Astros.
Bluefield (24-23) trailed 4—2 doing to the top of the seventh when the Blue Jays took a 5-4 lead and then scored six more in the eighth.
Ryan Sloniger had two hits, including a solo home run for Bluefield, while Spencer Horwitz added doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Justin Ammons also had two hits and scored two runs.
Greeneville (18-28) hit five home runs, including two by Danny Lantigua and one apiece by Allen Cerda, Tyler Callihan and Cristian Olivo., who led the Reds with three RBIs.
Liberty University Andrew McInvale picked up the win for Bluefield, with Adams Cuevas getting the save. Matt Gill was tagged with the loss.