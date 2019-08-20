The Bristol Pirates return to DeVault Stadium tonight and they will do so on the brink of clinching a playoff berth.
Santiago Florez and Luis Arrieta combined to pitch a five-hit shutout on Tuesday as the BriBucs continued their late-season surge with a 10-0 Appalachian League road win over the Bluefield Blue Jays.
Bristol (30-29) is above .500 following a game for the first time since July 12 and retained its hold on second place in the Appy League’s West Division. Johnson City (31-29) leads, while Kingsport (29-31) and Elizabethton (28-31) lurk behind the Pirates.
The top two teams in the division qualify for the postseason and there are eight games remaining.
Bristol wasted little time in getting started on Tuesday, scoring six times in the first inning off Blue Jays starter Felipe Castaneda en route to the win. Former University of Louisville standout Jake Snider provide the spark from the leadoff spot for the Pirates as he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and scored twice.
Josh Bissonette and Aaron Shackelford added two hits apiece for Bristol, which begins a two-game home series with the Pulaski Yankees today at 6:30 p.m.
Greeneville 2, Burlington 0
Randy Wynne has pitched for the Evansville Otters, Arizona League Reds, Dayton Dragons and Greeneville Reds this summer.
On Tuesday night, he pitched out of his mind.
Wynne struck out 17 and yielded just one hit over eight dominant innings in helping Greeneville blank the Burlington Royals.
The 26-year-old right-hander who attended Missouri Baptist, yielded a second-inning single to William Hancock and that was all the Royals could muster. Tanner Cooper worked a scoreless ninth inning and notched a strikeout of his own as Greeneville won.
Wynne’s 17 Ks tied the mark for most in affiliated minor league baseball this season, matching the 17 that Knoxville, Tennessee, native Phillip Pfeifer had on July 18 for the High-A Florida Fire Frogs.
Johnson City 4, Pulaski 3
Liam Neeson was once ranked by Empire Magazine as one of the top 100 movie stars of all time.
It’s safe to say that Johnson City’s Liam Sabino is one of the top 100 Appalachian League players of 2019.
The Appy League’s Liam showed off his skills on Tuesday as his two-out, two-run double in the top of the ninth inning put the Cardinals ahead to stay in a victory over the Pulaski Yankees.
Sabino had two hits and three RBIs as JC (31-29) retained the top spot in the Appalachian League’s West Division.
Danville 9, Kingsport 0
Willie B. Carter was Willie B. Good on Tuesday night.
Swinging a bat just like he was ringing a bell, the Lake City, Florida, native went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Danville Braves crushed the Kingsport Mets.
Elizabethton 7, Princeton 6
Rick Astley famously crooned, “Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down.”
The Elizabethton Twins appear to be taking those lyrics to heart as they never gave up and didn’t let manager Ray Smith down in earning an 11-inning win over the Princeton Rays.
Will Holland and Janigson Villalobos rolled home on an error in the top of the 11th inning to give the Twins the lead for good.
The Twins (28-31) must go 6-2 in their last eight games to avoid their first losing season since 1988.