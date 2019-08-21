Three Bluefield batters went deep to lead Bluefield to a 7-2 Appalachian League victory over Princeton in Mercer Cup action on Wednesday at Hunnicutt Field.
Radford product Spencer Horwitz was joined by with solo home runs by P.K. Morris and Ryan Sloniger for the Blue Jays (29-31). University of Tennessee product Justin Hammons had four hits for Bluefield. Eric Rivera added three.
Diego Infante and TCU’s Jake Guenther had two hits each for Princeton (28-32). Starter Jayden Murray took the loss for the Rays.
Sam Ryan of Virginia Commonwealth collected the win for Bluefield.
The 2019 edition of the Mercer Cup will be decided tonight at Hunnicutt Field, with the Blue Jays and Rays having won five games apiece.
Danville 5, Burlington 2
Garrett Saunders had a triple, double and single and scored two runs in Danville’s matinee victory over the Royals.
Beau Philip drove in two runs for the Braves (26-35). Four pitchers combined to allow just six hits, with Indiana University product Tanner Gordon picking up the win. Albinson Vasquez grabbed his third save.
Burlington (36-25), which is in position to claim the second playoff spot in the East, was led by Old Dominion product Vinnie Pasquantino with three hits. Heribert Garcia surrendered four runs and seven hits in three innings for the loss.
Kingsport 16, Greeneville 12
The Kingsport Mets exploded for 22 hits on Wednesday night in burning the Greeneville Reds.
Greeneville’s bullpen supplied the gasoline.
Kingsport (30-31) trailed 9-1 after two innings and 9-3 after five, but rallied against Greeneville’s rotten relievers.
Tyler Garbee, Manuel Cachutt, Matt Gill and Jose Zorrilla of the Reds were bopped around the ballpark and most of the damage was done during Kingsport’s eight-run seventh inning.
Andres Regnault had five RBIs on three hits for Kingsport, while Gregory Guerrero drove in four runs.
Johnson City 3, Elizabethton 2
Zach Johnson’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Johnson City past Elizabethton, helping the Cardinals extend their West Division lead over Bristol and Kingsport by 1 ½ games.
Walker Robbins pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Kidany Salva homered for the Twins (28-32).