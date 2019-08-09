BRISTOL, Va. – In the end, a loss is still a loss.
Bristol allowed the Kingsport Mets to come from behind Friday night and claim an 8-6 Appalachian League win at DeVault Stadium, but not before the Pirates sure made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth inning.
However, Kingsport left-hander Nixon Silva managed to strike out Jesus Valdez with the bases loaded – after walking the first batter he faced – to stop the late rally just in time for the Mets.
Bristol trailed 8-4 heading into its final at-bat and got within a pair of runs on a two-run Daniel Rivero single, but the Bucs could not complete the comeback.
Rivero finished with two of Bristol’s 12 hits and three RBIs.
Down 3-2 heading into the eighth, the Mets first rallied themselves against second Bristol reliever Alex Roth, who recorded just two outs and was charged with five runs to suffer the defeat.
An RBI double by Cristopher Pujols tied the game at 3-3 before a two-run triple from Cole Kleszcz provided Kingsport with a 5-3 edge.
After a Tanner Murphy single plated another run, first-year pro Brett Baty ripped a two-run home run to left field on the first pitch he saw from Ryan Troutman, giving the Mets a sudden 8-3 advantage.
Pirate starter Tahnaj Thomas had allowed two runs over the first five innings before giving way to reliever Yordi Rosario, who threw two scoreless frames.
Kingsport moved out to a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Pujols smoked a two-out double to score Jaylen Palmer, who had singled.
The BriBucs fought back in the bottom of the fourth, chasing Kingsport starter Cesar Loaiza when the first three batters of frame reached with base hits.
Chase Murray began the two-run rally with a single, before Eli WIlson rocked an RBI-double to tie it and Rivero followed with a run-scoring single up the middle to give the Pirates their temporary 3-2 lead.
Each team scored in the first inning before either pitcher could work up a sweat.
The Mets jumped out to a 1-0 edge on an RBI-double by Andres Regnault, before the Pirates evened the count when a run-scoring single by Aaron Shackleford plated Jake Snider, who had led off with a single to right field.
Jender De Jesus threw four innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.
Pujols finished with two hits and three RBIs for Kingsport, which got two hits apiece from Baty, Palmer and Regnault.
The win moved Kingsport (23-25) back in front of Bristol (23-26) in the middle of the Appy League’s West Division standings.
The two teams conclude their four-game series here tonight at 6:30.