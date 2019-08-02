Bristol’s bullpen was bashed on Friday night.
Relievers Enrique Santana and Lizardy Dicent were pummeled as the Pirates dropped a 10-6 Appalachian League decision to the Elizabethton Twins at Joe O’Brien Field.
The BriBucs (19-22) couldn’t hold leads of 3-0 and 5-2 in suffering the setback.
Elizabethton (22-20) took the lead for good in the fifth inning and it was Charles Mack’s three-run homer off Santana that put the Twins on top.
Seth Gray added a two-run homer an inning later against Dicent as the BriBucs never recovered.
Matt Morrow had three hits to lead the way for the Pirates, while Jesus Valdez, Samuel Inoa and Ethan Goforth each had two hits. Goforth connected for his second home run of the season in the eighth inning.
The Twins won despite committing five errors, but made up for it with timely hitting.
Bristol plays at Elizabethton again today at 6:30 p.m. The Pirates remain in third place in the Appy League’s West Division, trailing second-place Elizabethton and leader Johnson City.