BRISTOL, Tenn. – While it may have seemed like the COVID-19 pandemic caught many by surprise, some had been planning ahead.
“Institutionally we were well ahead of a lot of other institutions,” King University Athletic Director David Hicks said. “We actually started talking about this probably in early February with the president’s cabinet, just about there being at least a possibility that we are going to have to deal with this.”
They did. The entire world was changed on March 12 when NBA player Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with coronavirus. From that point on, everything changed, from schools and businesses closing their doors to sports coming to an abrupt stop.
“I don’t know if you are ever prepared for a global pandemic, the very nature of calling something a crisis says we are not prepared for it,” said Hicks, who said King missed only one week of classes, and quickly made the switch to online classes with students no longer on campus. “If you are completely prepared for it, it wouldn’t be a crisis.
“I feel like we were as ready as we could be. We had been making plans for quite some time. I think the speed with which it accelerated was probably a little bit surprising.”
Included in those stoppages were spring sports programs, and not just at the college level. Hicks’ son, Daniel, a senior at Tennessee High, didn’t get to complete his final baseball season for the Vikings.
“I think there was a lot of disappointment,” Hicks said. “There were a lot of tears shed particularly by senior athletes. Those are the folks that you really feel for is the seniors who had their last opportunity cut short and didn’t get to finish it.
“I have a son who is a senior in high school and he was devastated. He is a baseball player, he was crushed.”
It is nearly three months later and much of the world is still trying to get back to what might be termed a “new normal.” King is moving forward, anticipating welcoming students back on Aug. 24.
“We are planning to be open this fall with students on campus,” Hicks said. “There are some precautions we are taking to abide by the CDC and other guidelines.”
Athletes are vital part of King. More than 400 of the estimated enrollment of 650-700 students play sports for the Tornado. While more than a hundred sports teams at all levels across the nation have been dropped for economic reasons during the crisis, the Tornado will continue operating 27 programs, including 10 men’s sports, 12 for women and five co-ed teams.
“It is actually just the opposite for us, believe it or not. Division II is a partial scholarship model so our sports generate tuition revenue,” said Hicks, who also coaches the school’s triathlon team. “Dropping sports costs us money. All of our sports produce net revenue.
“We operate under a different economic model than Division I schools. Your bigger Division II schools operate more like Division I than we do, but for us, they all produce a net revenue.”
One school’s loss could be King’s gain. Some athletes need places to go. King would love to have them in Bristol.
“I know we have made offers to some of them,” he said. “I don’t know if they will end up coming.”
When athletes return to campus in August, they will see plenty of changes, beginning with their arrival. In the past all of them have met at once in the same building for physicals. Not this time. There will be plenty of other new guidelines and regulations for all students to follow.
“We just said having 400 athletes in here at one time is probably not a good idea so we are changing the way we are doing physicals, and there are some changes to how we are doing the dining hall,” Hicks said. “We are making some changes to classes and moving some classes to larger rooms that maybe aren’t traditional classrooms, but give us more space to spread people out. All of that and much, much more is going on institutionally.”
Fall sports like volleyball and soccer normally begin in early September, but the start has been pushed back to the middle of the month due to a renewed emphasis by the 13-team Conference Carolinas to focus on league games, with limited or no non-conference games at all depending on the sport.
That number will grow to 15 next year with the addition of North Carolina-Pembroke and Francis Marion.
“We really just determined early on that any limitations, whether they were imposed by the NCAA or rather they were dictated by economics and budget cuts, that our primary focus was going to be on completing our conference schedule,” said Hicks, who is part of the league’s championship committee. “We are going to complete conference schedules and not reduce our championships and make sure we still have a great championship experience.”
How those games will be played remains to be seen.
“There are a lot of issues, whether we are coming here and whether we are traveling someplace else, you have got locker rooms to think about, athletic training, sanitizing the bench,” he said. “Take for instance, like basketball where you play a women’s game and then you play a men’s game. Are you going to have to come in and clean the benches and sanitize the benches?
“You take a sport like volleyball. One of the interesting things about volleyball is you have multiple balls in the game at any given time and it is being passed. If it goes out of bounds, you might have people in the stands touching it and throwing it down to a ball chaser. Are you going to sanitize balls as they come through?”
Other issues include how workouts will proceed, appointments needed for training needs, whether or not fans will be allowed at events, along with international students who will have to be quarantined for 14 days if they return from being out of the country.
No wonder King started a Start Safe Task Force led by newly-crowned head trainer Mikki Oliver to come up with contingency plans that revolve around numerous ‘what if’ scenarios.
“There are a lot of things that will have to change operationally,” said Hicks, who added that family members of athletes would get the first opportunity to attend games if attendance is limited. “We still have to address if we are going to allow fans in or if we are who that is and how many.
“That is obviously a much, much smaller problem for us than it is for UT [Tennessee]. We are not going to lose millions of dollars if we say no fans at women’s volleyball games. It is still something we have to think about. We don’t have all the answers yet, but those are all things we are looking at.”
Fortunately, there is still time, with just over two months before school is slated to begin.
“You just try to work through all those and make the best decisions that you can because obviously the number one priority is to keep everyone safe,” he said. “Students, faculty, staff, everything we do, our top priority is to keep them safe.
“We are working through all those logistics. I don’t have a lot of answers right now other than to tell you that we have got a lot of really smart people working on it and I am confident those folks want to keep everybody safe.”
There is also the proverbial elephant in the room, so to speak. While opinions vary among medical organizations about the severity of what awaits, Hicks does expect a second wave of coronavirus to arrive in some form in the fall.
“Are we going to have better treatments, are we going to have a vaccine, [those] are the two unknowns,” said Hicks, who said that King will host a graduation ceremony for spring graduates on Aug. 1. “We know we are going to be better equipped to handle it, both as an institution…and I think hospitals and doctors understand more how to treat it now and how to handle it.
“We will be better prepared for an institution to handle it and the NCAA will be better prepared. Everybody is going to be better prepared, but I don’t think there is any question there is going to be a resurgence of it in the fall. I think the question is how can we respond and how bad will it be.”
For now, the process continues to prepare for what lies ahead.
“There will be guidelines. I meet with all the teams anyway at the beginning of the year. My sense is we will also have probably somebody from either our athletic training staff or our nursing department to talk to student-athletes,” said Hicks, who has been busier than normal this spring due to all the issues being faced. “I am sure there will be instructions for general students as well.
“We have started to develop those plans. It is not solidified right now exactly what it is going to look like, frankly because a lot can change.”
Through it all, though, Hicks is optimistic in what lies ahead.
“I am very confident that we will be back in class and practicing and competing in August,” Hicks said. “I think there is still some questions on exactly what it will look like that will be dictated by how the situation nationwide changes over the next 2 ½ months.
“I am extremely confident that we will have students on campus and we will be competing and practicing in the fall.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
