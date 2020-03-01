As Breanna Yarber was busy scoring 18 points on Saturday in helping Patrick Henry post a 48-44 win over Honaker in the finals of the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball tournament, she had plenty of respect for the opponent she was battling.
LeeAnna McNulty had a game-high 26 points for Honaker, someone Yarber knows very well.
The two happen to be teammates during the summer with the Nautilus Express, an AAU team based in Bristol.
“Playing against LeeAnna on Saturday was very exciting,” Yarber said. “Considering we are teammates on our travel team, we like to be very competitive with each other and we give it everything we have. However, it is weird when you have played on the same team before for months and have created a strong bond with her and then having to play against her in a big regional game.”
Several players who have made a mark on postseason tournaments in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee spent the summer of 2019 playing for the Express.
Abbey Crawford, Peyton Sams and Jaelyn West are standouts at Sullivan Central, which plays at Grainger tonight in the semifinals of the TSSAA Region 1-AA tournament.
Peyton Carter and Sarah Walters star for VHSL Region 3D runner-up Abingdon.
Yarber and Payton Monahan played key roles as PH won a regional title for the first time in program history.
McNulty has made her way back from a knee injury in helping Honaker qualify for the VHSL Class 1 state tournament for the second straight season.
Virginia High’s Ale Sydnor, Science Hill’s Erin Egerbrecht, Dobyns-Bennett’s Jaden Potts and Tazewell’s Taylor Ray also played on the team that compiled a 47-7 record in 2019 in what was the 18th year of the AAU team’s existence.
“All of our teams have been successful in their own way, so to rank one against the others is difficult, but this team was very special,” said Express coach Justin Wimmer, who played collegiately for the Memphis Tigers. “The dynamics of this team were the best I have had over the 18 years of the Express organization from the players all the way to the exceptional parents.
“The cohesiveness of everybody is what made this team unique. Our talent was unquestionable, but the intangibles are what set this team apart. Everybody on this team, players and parents, wanted the other player to succeed more than they wanted themselves to. We had reserves that had [NCAA Division I] offers, but were OK with coming off the bench for the betterment of the team.”
Most of those players are now playing well in high-stakes high school hoops tournaments.
“I try to keep up with their accomplishments and successes throughout the season as much as I can,” McNulty said.
