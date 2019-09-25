EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry senior defensive lineman Josh Fleenor knows all about the aura of college football.
In 2015, the Auburn High School graduate was a freshman on the James Madison University team that hosted FCS rival Richmond as part of an ESPN “College GameDay” telecast.
“It was an incredible experience,” Fleenor said. “The entire campus was insane and the game was a showcase to the winning tradition at JMU.”
Fleenor saw playing time in that glamour matchup when the Dukes inserted their goal line defense.
This Saturday, Fleenor will have a starring role for E&H when the Wasps travel to Mitchell Stadium to face the Bluefield College Rams.
“I love Emory & Henry and its football tradition,” Fleenor said. “I may not be playing before crowds of nearly 30,000 anymore, but I just feel connected to this place and I get the same type of excitement before every game.”
Fleenor, a former state champion in the shot put, said his original choice of colleges came down to E&H and James Madison. After being recruited to play on the offensive line at JMU, Fleenor was moved to defense in the second week of preseason camp and competed in three games
“JMU has a great program and I was getting playing time, but the head coach (Everett Withers) left in my second year and I just felt like it was time for a change,” Fleenor said.
It was the summer of 2016 when Fleenor decided to relocate 90 minutes down Interstate 81 to E&H.
“I called the head coach (Curt Newsome) in mid-July and we were able to work things out. The support of Coach Newsome has meant the world to me,” Fleenor said.
After recording 59 tackles and starting every game at defensive tackle in 2016, Fleenor emerged as a dominant force in 2017. He earned first-team All-ODAC honors after collecting 57 tackles, including 13.5 stops for loss.
Then came the opening game at Ferrum last September.
“I was ripping off a block when I felt something go in my bicep,” Fleenor said. “I knew there was something wrong, but I finished out the game.”
That something was a torn bicep. Fleenor missed the rest of the season.
“I would have played but the doctors told me that I could have lost around 40 percent of the strength in my arm if I didn’t go ahead with the surgery,” Fleenor said.
Following that surgery, Fleenor devoted his energy to working with the young cast of E&H defensive linemen while mapping out a career path as teacher and coach.
“I wanted to enter Virginia Tech masters program in teaching, but I found out that Emory has an outstanding program masters program for history,” said Fleenor, who received a medical hardship waiver last year.
At 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, Fleenor is now a team captain and a rock on a feared E&H defensive line that includes a two-time All-ODAC pick in 6-3, 230-pound senior Da’Von Keith.
“It’s an awesome situation,” Fleenor said. “I’m having fun with the game and I get to graduate with the guys I came in with.”
Another benefit is the chance to play with his brother. Senior Jordan Fleenor (6-2, 225) is No. 2 on the depth chart at tight end behind 6-7 senior Elijah Vieira.
“I wanted to come to a place where I could play and where I already knew a lot of people,” Josh Fleenor said. “I love the fan support here at Emory. We’ve started a walk before home games now where we go from the cafeteria to the tailgate area. That gives us a connection to the people who have been devoted to this program.”
According to Newsome, Fleenor is a perfect ambassador for Wasps football.
“Josh is everything you want in a leader. He’s a great talent, and he backs that up by inspiring his teammates,” Newsome said.
Fleenor has embraced his status as elder statesman.
“I take pride in my communication skills and I feel like I’ve earned respect in the locker room,” Fleenor said. “I’ve had a leadership role since high school. It’s something I enjoy, and I want to build on that when I become a coach.”
From Bridgeforth Stadium on the JMU campus in Harrisonburg to Fred Selfe Stadium at E&H and beyond, Fleenor has seen football from many angles.
He’s eager to continue his adventure.
“I just love the game and I want to be part of it at whatever level,” Fleenor said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
