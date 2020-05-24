2020 Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence

The Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence originated in 1982 to recognize an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.

The award was named in honor of Thompson who spent nearly 50 years at the Bristol Herald Courier beginning as a news reporter before becoming a sports writer. He was later named sports editor and eventually executive sports editor.

Thompson wrote of the on-the-field accomplishments of athletes over the years, but he was just as interested in their success off the field.

Thompson was called “Pappy” as he was blessed with eight children.

Thompson, who began his career in 1937, retired in 1979 and was then named sports editor emeritus.

Thompson passed away on April 27, 1988.

The winner will be profiled on Sunday, May 24, and a video presentation of the Pappy Thompson Award will be shown that day on the Bristol Herald Courier Facebook page.

The recipient will receive his own Thompson Award plaque and the school will showcase the original Thompson trophy for the upcoming year.

Winners of the Bristol Herald Courier's Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award:

2020 -- Jordan Keith, Holston

2019 -- Isaac Eldreth, Patrick Henry

2018 -- Jonah Cornett, Castlewood

2017 -- Margaret Wagner, Marion

2016 -- Maverick Coleman, Grundy

2015 -- Peyton Garrett, Holston

2014 -- Patrick South, Johnson County

2013 -- Erikk Banks, Eastside

2012 -- Lindsay Lawson, Eastside

2011 -- Chase Morelock, Appalachia

2010 -- Caleb Frye, Patrick Henry

2009 -- Jared Lovett, Abingdon

2008 -- David Harrison, Rural Retreat

2007 -- Chelsea Arrington, St. Paul

2006 -- Elizabeth Lindsay, Grundy

2005 -- Timmy Brown, Richlands

2004 -- Jacob Colley, Haysi

2003 -- Shelly Slemp, Marion

2002 -- Laura Hodges, George Wythe

2001 -- Justin Hamilton, Clintwood

2000 -- Jon Thompson, J.J. Kelly

1999 -- Laura Bush, Sullivan South

1998 -- Justin Hargrove, Powell Valley

1997 -- Crystal Armes, Richlands

1996 -- Brent Osborne, Grundy

1995 -- Seth Askins, Clintwood

1994 -- Corrie Bundy, Abingdon

1993 -- Chris Laws, Elizabethton

1992 -- Meg Arnold, Tennessee High

1991 -- Samantha Slate, Abingdon

1990 -- Stephen Fields, Chilhowie

1989 -- Danis Simmons, J.J. Kelly

1988 -- Elizabeth Dean, Abingdon

1987 -- Mike Locke, Virginia High

1986 -- Eupton Jackson, Powell Valley

1985 -- Trey McCall, Abingdon

1984 -- Patty Lipoma, Sullivan North

1983 -- David Davis, Hurley

1982 -- Eddie Hall, Graham