2020 Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence

The Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence originated in 1982 to recognize an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.

The award was named in honor of Thompson who spent nearly 50 years at the Bristol Herald Courier beginning as a news reporter before becoming a sports writer. He was later named sports editor and eventually executive sports editor.

Thompson wrote of the on-the-field accomplishments of athletes over the years, but he was just as interested in their success off the field.

Thompson was called “Pappy” as he was blessed with eight children.

Thompson, who began his career in 1937, retired in 1979 and was then named sports editor emeritus.

Thompson passed away on April 27, 1988.

The winner will be profiled on Sunday, May 24, and a video presentation of the Pappy Thompson Award will be shown that day on the Bristol Herald Courier Facebook page.

The recipient will receive his own Thompson Award plaque and the school will showcase the original Thompson trophy for the upcoming year.