Gate City High School senior Bradley Dean is Southwest Virginia’s superior sharpshooter, a 6-foot-2 marksman with a pure jumpshot, quiet confidence and seemingly unlimited range.
He can still remember when he was just a hoops neophyte and pulled the trigger for the first time from beyond the arc and saw the ball swish through the net. A reputation as a deep threat was born.
“The 3-point shot started in about third grade,” Dean said. “I remember I was playing in my first tournament at the Boys & Girls Club in Kingsport and I made my first 3. I remember how good it felt and I called my family members after the game to tell them what had happened. That made me want to make more and more. As I grew up and worked on it as much as I could, almost to the point my dad [Todd] would have to force me to work on driving and shooting layups and jumpshots.”
The older he became the farther back Dean began to pull up and let it fly.
“I remember a JV game when we were in the eighth grade. It’s not often you see a 14-year-old making seven 3s in two quarters,” Gate City senior Jon Compton said. “That’s when I knew he was gonna be very good. … It’s crazy the range he has on his shot. Many times this past season I would still be running to get set up for a shot and before I got past halfcourt he was already shooting it a few feet inside the halfcourt line.”
More than a few of these attempts would be considered low-percentage shots – for everybody except Bradley Dean.
“It can sometimes be terrible shot selection,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “Yet, I find myself hoping he pulls it when he is hot.”
Dean was hot way more often than not this season, averaging 29 points, six rebounds and three assists per game for a squad that went 24-6, won Mountain 7 District and Region 2D titles and finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up. The kid with more than 2,000 career points earned 2019-20 Bristol Herald Courier player of the year honors by making things happen all over the court – not just from behind the 3-point line.
“He is just wired to score,” said Union coach Zack Moore, whose Bears lost three times to the Dean-led Blue Devils this season. “He scores in so many different ways – jumpshot, driving, free throw line, steals and breakaways. I also think he’s an underrated passer too. A very smart player.”
***
Speaking of 3s, Bradley Dean was a member of the big three that helped Gate City claim the 2018 state title. Senior Mac McClung, junior Zac Ervin and Dean, a sophomore at the time, carried the scoring load for the Blue Devils as they claimed the first state championship in program history.
Last year, Dean co-starred alongside Ervin as the Blue Devils reached the state semifinals.
With McClung starring for the Georgetown University Hoyas and Ervin doing the same for the Elon University Phoenix this winter, Dean was the leader of the Blue Devils and he delivered.
“I was ready for that moment, because we seniors talked about doing this as third and fourth graders,” Dean said. “I don’t think it was really added pressure, it was just gonna take some getting used to before our program got used to not having 40 and 30 points coming from those two.”
He learned some valuable lessons from his two older teammates, spending hours in the gym honing his craft against the two NCAA Division I starters.
“The biggest thing I took away from them was how much they elevated my competitive nature,” Dean said. “We would have times playing king of the court and go through 10 games and no one say a word. That’s how focused we were and how bad we wanted to beat each other. And when words were said it could get pretty heated. But those are the things that made us itch to get better.
“Mac and I probably talked the most trash to each other. He would get the best of me 90 percent of the time, but that 10 percent I got on him I made sure he knew it. We are brothers and we constantly pushed each other to be better.”
A four-year starter for the area’s top program, important games became the norm for Dean and it was evident in his demeanor.
“Bradley is so calm under pressure and able to hit big shots and make big plays in big games,” Vermillion said. “Bradley has ice in his veins.”
Gate City’s playoff run included a 66-61 overtime win over Union in the semifinals of the Region 2D tourney, a 46-45 triumph over Wise County Central in the Region 2D title game and a 61-55 OT victory over Radford in the state semifinals.
“That made us rise to the occasion,” Dean said. “We were truly a family and I’d take my boys against anybody. If we were out and a fight broke out, you don’t get one or two of us, you’d get all 12. …. It all came from us competing every day in practice. We got after each other. We tried to make sure the best defense we faced all year was who we faced in practice. It worked out pretty well for us.”
It also worked out well in each of those aforementioned games when Dean had the ball in his hands during crunch time and produced big plays to help the Blue Devils prevail.
“The game at Radford this year, Bradley just refused to lose,” Vermillion said. “He made big basket after big basket. Then, at the end of regulation, he trusted David George off the pass to finish it and send the game to overtime. Bradley listened and grew throughout the season and helped our young guys grow. He really was a great leader.”
***
Gate City and Radford met in the state tournament each of the past three seasons and coach Rick Cormany of the Bobcats saw Dean expand and grow as a player each year.
“I thought he went from being a player that you just had to take away his 3-ball to a player you had to guard all over,” Cormany said. “He became great at getting to the foul line, which means his ball-handling had to improve as well. … If you press up on him and take away the 3-ball, he can beat you with his mid-range jumpshot and he has good size to elevate once he drives. I think he’ll be a really good college player.”
Where will Dean be continuing his career? That is the question he and his coach get quite a bit these days.
“He and I have discussed the college thing several times,” Vermillion said. “He is trusting that God will lead him where He wants him to go. Bradley has a dozen or more offers to Division II and Division II schools.”
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has limited Dean’s visits, but the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Limestone, Chowan, Emory & Henry, Roanoke and Lynchburg are among those programs in pursuit of his talent.
The coaches at those schools probably became more interested after Dean scored 32 points on March 12 in the VHSL Class 2 title game against the John Marshall Justices.
Gate City led 26-23 early in the second quarter, trailed just 37-36 at halftime, but eventually dropped a 75-57 decision to the powerhouse from Richmond.
“The state title game was really something special for me,” Dean said. “We came up short, but I felt like we shocked a lot of people for 2 ½ quarters. We came out swinging and we went down swinging. There was no way we were going to lay down in that game. It’s not in our nature and never will be in Gate City’s nature. If we could have held it together that third quarter, I really liked our shot. I think we started running out of gas. Hats off to them; that was a really great team.”
***
That first 3-pointer as a third-grader set Bradley Dean on a path to become a Southwest Virginia superstar.
“I grew up playing football, baseball and soccer,” Dean said. “Coming up through elementary school, I never knew which sport I enjoyed the most between football and basketball. The last time I played football was the eighth grade and that’s when I decided I wanted to put all my time towards basketball.”
Just like one of his heaves from beyond the arc, the journey turned out to be straight, true and good.
“This past season meant a lot to me and my teammates,” Dean said. “These seniors were the brothers I grew up playing at recess with and talking about going to a state championship. We accomplished more than anyone thought we would. … According to most people we weren’t supposed to win the district. I wouldn’t take back anything or do anything differently.”
Bristol Herald Courier
All-Area
Boys Basketball Team
Player of Year: Bradley Dean, Gate City
Coach of Year: Brian Looney, Grundy
First Team
Bradley Dean, Gate City, sr: 29 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists per game. … More than 2,000 career points.
Cade Looney, Grundy, jr.: 23 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists per game. … Three-time Black Diamond District player of the year. … First-team All-State. … Had games of 44 points (vs. Northwood), 22 rebounds (vs. Norhtwood), 11 blocks (vs. Lee High).
Grayson Honaker, Honaker, jr.: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists per game. … Hit 17 3s, scored 62 points in game vs. Claiborne County. … 50 percent on field goals.
Ethan Powers, Eastside, sr.: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists per game. ... 2019-20 Region 1D Player of the Year.
Nolan Wishon, Tennessee High, sr.: 16 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks per game, 59 percent shooting from the field (led THS in all five categories). … 1,000-plus points and rebounds for career. … First-team All-Conference, All-Region.
Second Team
Gavin Austin, Virginia High: 20 points per game. … 51-point performance vs. Honaker.
Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists per game. … Shot 40 percent from 3, 78 percent from FT line. … Three Rivers Conference underclassman of the year.
Elijah Hayes, Wise County Central: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists per game.
Isaiah McAmis, Wise County Central: 24 points, 4, assists, 4 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game … 1,695 career points.
Cade Simmons, Richlands: 24 points, 12 rebounds per game. … Shot 60 percent from field, 88 percent from free throw line. … Southwest District Player of the Year.
