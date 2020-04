Weather Alert

...PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING... PATCHY FROST WILL BE POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT ACROSS SHELTERED VALLEYS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHEAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. WHILE THE FROST IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE WIDESPREAD...WHERE FROST DOES OCCUR SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF LEFT UNPROTECTED.