Like everybody else, Grundy High School boys basketball coach Brian Looney has a little more time on his hands these days due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That has allowed him on four occasions to charge up his iPad and carefully watch the Golden Wave’s 49-46 triumph over the Parry McCluer Blues in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.
It was the seminal moment in a season which saw Grundy compile a 23-4 record, sweep the Black Diamond District regular season and tournament titles, finish as Region 1D runner-up and post the program’s first state tourney victory since 1946.
“Thrilling is one word I could use to describe it,” Looney said. “Quite honestly, it’s been the best athletic experience of my career. … My team did everything I asked without question, worked hard day in and day out and together we made Grundy High School history.”
The 49-year-old guy calling the shots is an optometrist by day that never played high school hoops and the choice to select him as the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2019-20 boys basketball coach of the year was clearer than an eye chart to a person with perfect vision.
“Probably the biggest things I’ve learned from him,” said Grundy senior Corey Keene. “Are courage and consistency.”
***
Looney was a football standout at Grundy and upon graduating from the Buchanan County school in 1988, he played for the gridiron squad at Cumberland College (now known as the University of the Cumberlands) in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
However, his hoop dreams – at least as a player – came to an abrupt end as a junior at Grundy.
“I tried out for the basketball team and Bill Cecil cut me,” Looney said. “Back in those days, tryouts had 30 to 40 kids trying for 12 spots. … I was pretty disappointed.”
His path to coaching didn’t fit the typical journey followed by most.
Looney has been practicing optometry in the area since 1999 with his main practice in Richlands, Virginia, and a satellite office in Welch, West Virginia. It’s a safe bet to assume he’s the only optometrist/head coach in the state and why his players and friends refer to him as Doc.
His sons, Cade and Jonah, began playing basketball at a young age and dad coached some of their youth league squads.
“My own boys really drew me into basketball,” Looney said. “Of course, I tried to push football on them as that was my thing, but they never really liked it. Their passion was basketball.”
In 2013, Brian Moore became the head basketball coach at Grundy and gave his old high school pal, Looney, a shot at coaching the Golden Wave’s junior varsity program.
“I loved it,” Looney said. “But I was inexperienced and my team struggled. The first JV team I coached was 0-and-19. But I have an obsessive personality, so I immersed myself in basketball year-around. I studied constantly, talked to every coach I could and went to every coaching conference I could attend.”
That mindset hasn’t changed.
“He hosted a New Year’s party this year for the basketball team,” Keene said. “And in the couple of hours we were there, I think we watched the most of about four games on film before counting down to the New Year. He is just always thinking about basketball, trying to learn more and better himself as a coach.”
***
When the Grundy job came open four years ago after Moore’s departure, he made a strong endorsement for his successor.
“A board member asked me who I would recommend for the job,” Moore said. “I told them that Doc was the man for the job. They asked me why and I told them that he would outwork anyone that they could put in that position, that the kids would be in the gym and playing year-round if they were willing to put in the time. He has proven them right. … I personally am very proud of the job that he has done, the work ethic and commitment that he has brought to the program and how he has moved the program in the direction that it needed to become a perennial contender.”
Grundy won just five games two years ago, but last season posted 23 victories, won a district championship and fell one game short of the state tournament, losing to Eastside in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.
This season it all came together.
A cohesive squad featured seven seniors, four of whom started.
The coach’s son – 6-foot-8 junior Cade Looney – was an all-state performer.
Jake McCoy was a steady point guard and swiped the game-winning steal as Grundy topped Twin Springs to clinch a state tournament bid.
Keene was a reliable scorer and rebounder on a team that was unselfish and shared the ball.
The coach saw signs that a special season was coming.
“The last camp of the summer was a trip to the University of Lynchburg,” Looney said. “We played seven games there and finish 6-1 against quality competition and our only loss was by three points. I told my assistants [Chuckie McCoy, Jory Rife and Canaan Stiltner] then I thought we could be a pretty good basketball team. But summer ball is a mirage so to speak and it’s hard to put a whole lot of stock in those results.”
However, once the games started counting, the wins continued.
There were season-opening triumphs over Pike County Central and East Ridge from Kentucky.
“Kentucky is a basketball crazy place, of course, and those teams always play a high level of fundamentally sound basketball,” Looney said. “We won those games and it did wonders for our team’s confidence.”
As did a hard-fought victory over eventual Southwest District champion Graham.
“The game was played at Grundy right after Christmas break on January 3rd,” Looney said. “They had a really good basketball team of great athletes. Graham had us reeling in the first quarter, we were turning the ball over against their press and got down by as many as 10. But our kids responded, we adjusted to their speed, handled the press, played our system defensively and slowly chipped away.
“We took the lead for the first time late in the fourth quarter and won the game with a defensive stop on a baseline inbounds play as time expired. After that win, we knew we had a very good basketball team.”
Even in a rare defeat – like a 75-68 loss to Richlands on Feb. 1 – Looney saw some positives.
“In the locker room I expected him to be mad,” said Grundy senior guard Logan Cole. “But he wasn’t mad at all. He said ‘Hey, this loss was coming for us and I’m glad it happened to a 2A school than in the postseason.’ I couldn’t get past the fact he wasn’t mad. I mean yeah, he wanted to win, but deep down he was kind of relieved it was not later when it mattered more.”
***
It never mattered more than it did on that March evening at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington as Grundy posted that milestone win over Parry McCluer.
After losing to Eastside in the Region 1D title game and making the long trip up Interstate 81, it was gut-check time for the Golden Wave.
“Defense won that game for us,” Looney said. “That was by far our best defensive effort of the year. The ball pressure was great, shots were contested and the ball was rebounded. A coach couldn’t ask for more.”
How excited was Looney following the triumph?
“Coach Looney came running in the locker room with his arms in the air in such a joyful way I had never seen before,” said junior Logan Thacker. “He knew what it had to take for us to win that game and when the clock hit zero it was the happiest I have ever seen him.”
The dream season ended one game short of the state finals as Auburn eliminated Grundy by a 63-51 count.
“The Auburn loss hurt,” Looney said. “Bad. But I didn’t allow my disappointment to project to my team. After that game, in the locker room, all I did was praise them. They had so much to be proud of. I didn’t want the disappointment of that loss to taint their memory of such a special season.”
That positive approach was party shaped by the devotional that former Grundy teacher Larry Frank Fields delivered to the team at the beginning of the season. Matthew 17:20 was the bible verse that stuck with Looney: “For I assure you: If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will tell this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”
Looney kept the faith.
***
Wrestling and football have long been the most popular sports at Grundy, but basketball games became a pretty big event in the coalfield town this winter. That tends to happen when a team is making history.
“Community support has been unbelievable,” Looney said. “We packed the gym at every home game. Once the district tournament started, the gyms were so loud we had to develop a system of hand signals to communicate with each other. The Parry McCluer game was a long trip, but our side of the gym was full and they were just as loud and proud as the Parry supporters. … An experience of a lifetime for me and my team.”
With his optometry practice only open for emergencies these days due to the pandemic, Looney has time to reflect.
That’s something he doesn’t have a lot of time to do during the season since there’s always the next game to prepare for.
Looney’s also looked ahead and while those seven seniors will be hard to replace, several youngsters should step in and step up next season.
His players have also had a lot of time to think about their coach since the season ended.
“He has taught me many lessons on and off the court,” Thacker said. “Coach Looney gets the best out of our guys because he constantly pushes and motivates us so we can be the best we can possibly be.”
