5 Tips to Improve your home Wi-Fi

Five Tips to Improve Your Home Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi is one of the most important developments in the evolution of the internet—no one wants to be tied to a desk—but it’s also one of the most frustrating. If you’re plagued by slow speeds, bad reception, and other Wi-Fi issues, here are 5 ways you can power up the WiFi in your home.
1. Understand your environment
Before you start messing with your Wi-Fi devices, make sure you understand the variations within your home. Is your Netflix stream slow in your bedroom but smooth in the living room? Does your home Wi-Fi lag at the same time each night when you’re trying to send emails? Pay attention to these patterns to prioritize how and when you use different devices. No matter your Wi-Fi world, Point SmartHome powered by Plume, takes care of this for you — by tracking your digital life in real-time, Plume learns when slowdowns are likely to occur and optimizes your Wi-Fi performance accordingly.
2. Find a tidy spot
One key to getting great Wi-Fi is finding the right place for your Internet to come from in the first place. An optimal location is somewhere visible in the middle of your home, like the coffee table in your living room, where the router is away from appliances or reflective objects. Proximity to devices or walls (or even fish tanks!) can slow your Internet down. Rather than say goodbye to Nemo or take a sledgehammer to a wall, Point Broadband will place Plume Pods where needed to distribute Wi-Fi cleanly throughout your home.
3. Give yourself a fresh start
Everything should get a little Fall reboot, and your router is no exception. It’s easy to maintain a schedule to turn your router on and off if you associate it with another action, like changing your sheets. By restarting as part of a routine, you can easily clear out any digital cobwebs that might have collected in your Wi-Fi. Of course, Point SmartHome powered by Plume eliminates the need for a router altogether.
4. Protect your perimeter
There’s no place like home, and you likely have security in place to protect it. The same should apply to your home Wi-Fi. Once you’ve done everything to maximize your Internet performance, prevent strangers from accessing your network by creating a secure password that only you know. People who access your Wi-Fi without your permission could clog bandwidth, use up data allowance, or steal your data. It’s inevitable that people in your inner circle will request Internet access when they visit, which leads us to our final tip…
5. Make guests feel welcome
What’s the point of upgrading your Wi-Fi if you don’t invite anyone over to marvel at it? Wi-Fi access is an enduring expectation from visitors, even though it can be a hassle to provide. You could create a second Wi-Fi network, name it, and give the same password to everyone who walks through the door. Or, you could use Plume HomePass which allows you to grant Internet access and select home devices for your guests, all while keeping a single Wi-Fi network name. You can assign a unique password to each visitor and manage their access with customizable time limits and device access control. Simple.
