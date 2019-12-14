When the call came that Stephanie, our first born, was headed to the hospital to deliver our first grandchild, Sammie and I headed to the hospital, too.
The hospital was located in Fort Worth, Texas, hundreds of mile away. Stephanie got there first. Then the newborn came. Many hours later, after driving through Tennessee, Arkansas and part of Texas, we arrived.
Before we crossed the Mississippi River into Arkansas, we received another call. The population of Fort Worth had increased by one. Our grandbaby had made his appearance. We laughed. We cried. We sang. We prayed. We asked ourselves many questions as the miles rolled by. Questions like, boy or girl? The new mom and dad wanted to surprise us. How are grandparents supposed to act? This was new ground for us. Are mother and child okay? They assured us they were. What will they call him or her? It would help if we knew which it was. What will he or she call us? That was very important!
After discarding several possibilities, we decided we wanted to be called “Nana” and “Papa.” But guess what? When he was old enough to call us, Gilbert Allen Nash Jr. rejected the “Nana” moniker. That sounded too much like the yellow fruit, banana. So Sammie chose “Nahnee” for an alternate, and it stuck. All seven of our stinking cute grandchildren know her as Nahnee, and what a great Nahnee she is!
Among the seven grandchildren, there are several grandparents with various names. The grandfather names are fairly boring. In addition to “Papa,” we have “Pop,” “Pop-pop,” “G-daddy” and “Granddad.” However, among the grandmothers we have such exotic names as “Nahnee,” “Ya-ya,” “Poopsie,” “Ra-ra” and “Darlin’.” Darlin’ went to be with the Lord earlier this year, and the grandkids we share miss her terribly.
Whatever our grandchildren call us, we love to hear that name called.
The same goes for others we love. When someone special utters the name we answer to, most of us get a warm, fuzzy feeling in our heart.
As we travel through the Advent season, approaching the celebration of our Savior’s birth, let me invite you to spend a few moments thinking about the name that was given to Mary’s firstborn, the babe that was “wrapped in swaddling clothes and laid in a manger.”
Conceived by a virgin, of the Holy Ghost, he is the Son of God and Son of Man. Among the many names and titles given to Him, He’s been called Wonderful Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace, the Lily of the Valley, the Rose of Sharon, Alpha and Omega, the Good Shepherd, the Lion and the Lamb, the Way, Truth and Life, our Master, Lord and Savior; and, of course, He is called Immanuel — God with us.
When the angel Gabriel was sent from God to tell Mary that she was the one chosen to give birth to the Only Begotten Son of God, he told her to name the baby “Jesus.” Later he told Joseph that Mary’s Son was to be called Jesus and added these words, “for he shall save his people from their sins.” Yeshua, the Hebrew form of Jesus, literally means “to rescue or deliver.”
God loved us so much that He gave His only begotten Son so that, if we will put our trust in Him, He will deliver us and give us eternal life.
JESUS! The name above every name! At the name of Jesus every knee will bow.
Jesus — the most wonderful, the most beautiful name, and He knows you, whatever name you answer to.
