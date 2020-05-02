The Apostle John (1:17) said truth came through Jesus Christ. Jesus said we shall know his truth, and his truth shall make us free. Our freedom has a point, a direction, a result. We are free to honor God through fulfilling his purpose. His freedom is not doing whatever our urges lead us to do. We can obey God, be a blessing, find fulfillment, share ourselves and blessings.
Our founders saw our freedom from God resulting into other expressions of freedom. These are challenges for us in these days of limitations and isolation pressures. We Americans have right to assemble. Yet we are told that for the sake of personal health and for your neighbors, do not assemble. We have the freedom to express ourselves, yet some American leaders try to squelch dialogue or dissent about how leaders respond to virus controversies. We have freedom of religion, yet some churches are discouraged from meeting even in the parking lot, even in cars. So we need a lot of thinking, discussing, praying about how we meet these challenges to our freedom — responsibly, thoughtfully.
I suggest there is a place before God when we surrender our freedom for the sake of someone else. We should not let ourselves be seduced or intimidated. Let us guard against letting some special interest impose their agenda when it goes against Christian principles. We are blessed with the fruits of hard won freedoms, yet some want to apologize and yield to others who are visitors, non-builders, non-participants in what we have made. Our freedoms do not mean we give responsibility away to government “parental control.” Our freedoms do not mean we are free to give them to guests who demand our freedoms for their changes. A belief system that contradicts God-given truth should not be allowed to stand. Our God leads us to cherish and bless our children. A system that allows parents maim or kill their children even for their religious beliefs is not equivalent.
Generally, you and I are free to speak, think, say, or do whatever. But we are not free to use those freedoms to set up another divisive -ism (“I can speak but you are not worthy.” “What I think makes me better than you, so you shut up and sit down.”) We are not free to belittle someone else or do deny God’s authority. Freedom is serious and stirs fear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.