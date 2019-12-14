At this time of year we reflect upon God’s great gift to mankind: the perfect idea of God manifest in Jesus of Nazareth. Born of a virgin, Jesus’ birth demonstrated revealed that man is spiritual and perfect, even as the “Father in heaven is perfect.” Matt. 5:48. He would later confirm that spiritual truth by healing the sick, feeding the multitude, and raising the dead. The Master’s words and works proved that the real man lives in and of Spirit, not matter; and that God’s kingdom is ever with and within him. The Christ, which Jesus so perfectly exemplified, continues to enlighten human consciousness and eradicate the mistaken view that man is mortal, defined by human race or lineage, by country of origin, or by disease, sin, and death.
As we celebrate his Nativity, let us understand that Jesus’ every word and work was inspired by the immortal Christ, that perfect idea of God, as explained by Mary Baker Eddy in her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures”: “This Christ, or divinity of the man Jesus, was his divine nature, the godliness which animated him.”
Referring to the eternal nature of Christ, Jesus said, “Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it, and was glad. Then said the Jews unto him, Thou art not yet fifty years old, and hast thou seen Abraham? Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am.” John 8:56-58. That is, my real selfhood or Christ preexisted the flesh and exists forever.
Eddy writes: “As a material, theoretical life-basis is found to be a misapprehension of existence, the spiritual and divine Principle of man dawns upon human thought, and leads it to ‘where the young child was,’ — even to the birth of a new-old idea, to the spiritual sense of being and of what Life includes. Thus the whole earth will be transformed by Truth on its pinions of light, chasing away the darkness of error.” It is the “darkness of error” that would have us believe we are separated from God. The Christ, Truth, eliminates and banishes that darkness, revealing man’s birthright and heritage as the beloved child of God.
Christmas represents the dawning of Truth, God, to mankind. The ever-present and eternal Christ enlightens human consciousness and shatters limiting mortal concepts about God, man, and God’s spiritually perfect Creation. Today, the Christ continues to reveal who and what we really are: the beloved of Love, God. As we seek and receive the enlightening Christ, we apprehend these eternal facts and find ourselves morally, mentally, and physically transformed.
